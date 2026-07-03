Hrithik Roshan never paid Rs 400 crore alimony to Sussanne Khan, says Farah Khan Ali: 'My sister is not...'

Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, has dismissed long-standing rumours that Hrithik Roshan paid Rs 400 crore in alimony after their divorce. She said Sussanne did not…





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Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Farah Khan Ali (Pic collage)





Years after Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan‘s divorce, rumours about the actor paying Rs 400 crore in alimony continue to circulate online. However, Sussanne’s sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, has now dismissed those claims as completely false. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Farah said there was never any Rs 400 crore alimony and insisted that Sussanne did not take any money from Hrithik after their separation.

Speaking about the rumours, Farah said, “There was never Rs 400 crore alimony. It makes me sick when I see people saying Sussanne became richer because of the divorce. That’s completely false. My sister didn’t take anything.”

She explained that she and Sussanne were raised to value relationships over material possessions.

According to Farah, Sussanne handled the divorce with dignity, which is why she continues to share a warm relationship with Hrithik Roshan and his family, including Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

Farah said, “She conducted herself with grace. She is not a gold-digger. She comes from a respected family, and that’s why she still has such a beautiful relationship with Hrithik and his parents.”

The jewellery designer also recalled that around the same time Sussanne and Hrithik were facing problems in their marriage, she herself was dealing with difficulties in her marriage to DJ Aqeel.

She revealed that while she wanted to tell her parents about her own marital issues in 2012, she decided to stay quiet because the family was already dealing with Sussanne and Hrithik’s separation.

Farah eventually spoke to her parents about her own marriage in 2016. She shared that while her father was upset, both her parents understood that incompatibility was the real issue.

Looking back at Hrithik and Sussanne’s relationship, Farah said they were deeply in love when they got married in 2000. Although Hrithik had just become a superstar after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, he was determined to marry Sussanne despite suggestions that he should wait.

Today, both have moved on in their personal lives. Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is dating actor Saba Azad.

Farah said she is happy that both of them have found partners who bring them happiness, adding that everyone deserves to be with someone who helps them become the best version of themselves.