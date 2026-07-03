Mumbai Rain Havoc: Mumbai is dealing with a severe waterlogging situation due to continuous heavy rainfall. Rainwater has accumulated in several low-lying areas. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Check the weather forecast here.





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Mumbai Rain Havoc: Waterlogging, potholes bring maximum city to halt, are schools closed today? IMD issues orange alert for 3 districts | Image: ANI





Mumbai Rain Havoc: Monsoon showers continue to batter India’s commercial capital – Mumbai, with rainwater inundating several major roads, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounded an orange alert for the Maximum City due to heavy to very heavy rainfall. The same alert has been issued for Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The IMD has requested people to take precautions.