Alpha advance booking Alia Bhatt Bobby Deol spy thriller records over 89000 tickets in pre sales ahead of release earns Rs

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has received a strong response in advance bookings. While the film generated plenty of buzz with its trailer, the big question is whether that excitement will translate into a solid opening at the box office. Here’s the latest advance booking update and what it could mean for the film’s release.





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Alpha advance booking report (PC: IMDb)





The countdown for Alpha has officially begun. Fans are eager to see whether the much-talked-about spy thriller can live up to the excitement surrounding it. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, Alpha marks a major addition to Yash Raj Films’ popular Spy Universe. Ever since the trailer was released, the film has remained in the spotlight for its action-packed sequences, stellar presentation, and female-led storyline. While online conversations have kept the buzz alive, the real test begins at the ticket windows.

So, how has Alpha performed on its first day of advance booking? Are the early numbers enough to suggest a strong opening weekend? Here’s a look at the latest booking numbers and everything you should know about the film before it arrives in cinemas.

Alpha advance booking collection

Advance bookings for Alpha opened this week, and the film has made a strong start across major cinema chains. According to Sacnilk, the film has sold over 89,000 tickets for its opening day, while gross advance collections have crossed Rs 5 crore, including block seats. Without block bookings, the gross advance sales stand at approx. Rs 3 crore with 89,786 tickets sold in India.

Multiplexes in metro cities are expected to remain the film’s strongest markets. According to Sacnilk, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are driving the bulk of pre-sales, while Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana have emerged as top-performing regional markets

Alpha box office prediction

Based on the current booking trend, we can expect Alpha to collect around Rs 7-8 crore on its opening day in India. If last minute bookings pick up well on release day, the film could even move closer to a double-digit opening.

The film’s biggest advantage is its connection to the successful YRF Spy Universe and the strong star power of Alia Bhatt. At the same time, the opening day performance will largely depend on audience word of mouth and occupancy in evening and night shows. If viewers respond positively after screenings, Alpha could witness healthy growth over its opening weekend as well.

About Alpha

Alpha is an action spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor playing key characters. It is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, making it one of the studio’s most anticipated releases.

Let’s see whether Alpha’s strong buzz translates into an impressive Day 1 box office collection.