India’s Got Latent 2: Sunil Pal claims he declined Samay Raina’s offer despite Rs 25 lakh fee; also takes another jibe at Alia Bhatt

Sunil Pal has sparked fresh debate after revealing he allegedly turned down a lucrative offer to appear on India’s Got Latent 2. During the same conversation, the comedian also took another swipe at Alia Bhatt, drawing attention online.





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Sunil Pal alleges Samay Raina offered him Rs 25 lakh (PC: Twitter)





Comedian Sunil Pal has once again grabbed headlines after making fresh claims about Samay Raina‘s hit comedy reality show, India’s Got Latent 2. The comedian revealed that he was allegedly offered Rs 25 lakh to appear on the show but decided to reject the offer because he was not comfortable with its style of humour. During the same interaction, Sunil also took another swipe at Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently appeared on the show to promote her latest release, Alpha. His remarks have once again sparked debate across social media, with fans reacting to his comments.

Sunil Pal says he turned down Rs 25 lakh offer

Speaking during a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Sunil Pal claimed that Samay Raina had personally approached him for India’s Got Latent 2. According to the comedian, he was offered Rs 25 lakh to be part of the show but chose not to accept it because he did not want to participate in comedy involving abusive language. Sunil said, “No, he had spoken to me and said he would give me Rs 25 lakh. I said I wouldn’t cuss. He said, don’t do it, but we would be doing that.” His statement has quickly gone viral online as the comedian once again questioned the format and humour of the show.

Sunil Pal’s latest remark on Alia Bhatt

Apart from speaking about Samay Raina, Sunil Pal also made a sarcastic remark about Alia Bhatt, who recently featured on India’s Got Latent 2 alongside Sharvari to promote their latest film, Alpha. Reacting to Alia’s appearance, Sunil joked, “Jahan jahan hai Alia, wahan wahan hai gaaliyan. Bajado taaliyan. Warna sapne main aayega Vijay Mallya.” His comment quickly circulated online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

See viral video of Sunil Pal here

The feud between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina

The exchange of remarks between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina is not new. Their ongoing disagreement has continued for more than a year. During the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay revived his old joke about Sunil by asking, “Aap brush kyun nahi karte?” The comment referred to an earlier viral joke and immediately caught viewers’ attention.

Sunil later responded with a sharp comeback, saying, “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” The back-and-forth once again became a talking point among comedy fans.

Why did the controversy begin?

Their differences originally started when Sunil openly criticised the language and jokes used on India’s Got Latent. He had earlier suggested that Samay should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma instead of relying on abusive humour. Samay later responded during his comeback stand-up special Still Alive, where he claimed that Kapil Sharma himself had expressed interest in appearing on India’s Got Latent. He also described Sunil as “insecure” and “frustrated,” further escalating the public feud.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s appearance on the show

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently appeared on India’s Got Latent 2 as part of the promotions for their action thriller Alpha. Their episode generated significant buzz online, while several behind-the-scenes clips also went viral across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Alpha released in theatres on Friday. Despite strong pre-release expectations and heavy promotions, the film has received largely mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences, with many questioning its screenplay despite praising the performances of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.