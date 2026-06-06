Peddi: Ram Charan’s sports drama controversy takes a new turn as alleged Janhvi Kapoor chats about bold scenes and camera frames emerge online

Online discussions around Peddi have intensified after alleged screenshots of conversations between Janhvi Kapoor and a member of the film’s crew surfaced.





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Janhvi Kapoor’s viral still from Peddi (PC: Twitter)





Reports and alleged chat screenshots linked to Janhvi Kapoor have triggered a fresh wave of discussion around Peddi, the Ram Charan-led sports drama. The messages, shared by fan clubs on social media, suggest that the actor may have raised concerns during filming about how certain scenes featuring her character were being shot. The timing of these claims has added more heat to an already ongoing debate around the film’s portrayal of women and its visual framing choices. The situation has now become part of a larger online conversation, with fans divided over what the chats reveal and how much control actors actually have on set.

Fan club shares alleged chats showing concerns over camera angles

According to screenshots circulated by fan pages, Janhvi Kapoor allegedly sent private messages where she clearly stated her discomfort with certain filming styles. One of the most widely shared lines reads, “I told him no b**b and waist shots,” suggesting she had directly asked the team to avoid such framing. The messages have gone viral because they appear to show that these concerns were raised during production itself and not after release.

Fans sharing the chats claim that the actor was vocal about her boundaries while shooting Peddi, which stars Ram Charan in the lead role. The controversy has gained attention, especially because it overlaps with criticism the film is already facing for the way Janhvi’s character Achiyyamma is introduced on screen.

See the viral video of the leaked chat of Janhvi Kapoor here

Claims of on-set intervention and support from Ram Charan

In another portion of the alleged conversation, Janhvi reportedly mentioned that Ram Charan also stepped in during the issue. She is quoted saying that he supported her concerns and instructed the crew not to use such angles in the future. The chats also suggest that the disagreement involved director Buchi Babu Sana, although none of the parties have officially confirmed the authenticity of these messages. The claims have added another layer to the discussion around creative decisions and actor comfort on set.

The criticism around Peddi and portrayal of female character

Since its release, Peddi has faced backlash online over scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Viewers pointed out that certain sequences focus heavily on her physical appearance rather than her narrative role. Some also raised concerns about consent and how the character’s introduction is framed. These reactions have turned the film into a wider talking point about representation and responsibility in mainstream cinema, especially in big-budget commercial projects.

Janvhi Kapoor’s alleged comments on industry patterns

In the same leaked exchange, Janhvi is also said to have commented on a larger trend, writing, “It keeps happening in the South.” The remark has sparked debate online, with users discussing whether similar issues have been raised in other films as well. The chats also reference other actors and past controversies, with fans comparing how female characters are portrayed across different projects.

Interestingly, the fan page that posted the alleged conversations disabled its comments section. The decision quickly caught the attention of netizens and added another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding the authenticity of the screenshots and the claims being made.

Director response and ongoing debate

Following the criticism around Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology addressing audience concerns. He stated that cinema should never make viewers uncomfortable and acknowledged feedback about certain scenes. He also said that the team had taken the criticism seriously and would consider changes where needed.

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

Box office performance of Peddi

Despite the ongoing controversy, Peddi continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film has reportedly crossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide within just two days of release. Strong collections from the Telugu market have been a major driving force, while overseas numbers have also contributed significantly to its total.