Day after BJP exit, Annamalai’s new political movement attracts nearly 14 lakh supporters

Annamalai entered politics in 2020 after resigning from the civil services. He was made the BJP’s state vice president soon after joining and took over as state president the following year at just 37.





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Annamalai’s call appeared to resonate quickly with supporters. File image/PTI





Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai announced his separation from the saffron party on Friday and within minutes announced his own political movement. Now, just 24 hours later, more than 14 lakh people have signed up for his party.

Annamalai called on individuals interested in areas such as education, health, sustainability and youth leadership to become part of the movement, which he said marks the beginning of a fresh political chapter focused on the concerns of ordinary people.

After weeks of growing differences, the former IPS officer formally stepped down from the BJP on Friday. Later in the day, Nitin Nabin accepted his resignation on behalf of the party.

The former IPS officer shared the website link on X and called on supporters to get involved. “Let’s rise, act and create the change we want to see. Join here and begin this political journey with us,” he wrote. The website reported that the movement drew more than 7.65 lakh volunteers and over 50 grassroots leaders within just a few hours of its launch, suggesting considerable enthusiasm for Annamalai’s new political platform.

14 lakh followers and counting

Annamalai’s call appeared to resonate quickly with supporters. The “We The Leaders” website reported 13,85,763 active members at the time this report was written.

In its message to prospective volunteers, the website describes volunteers as the driving force behind the movement. It encourages individuals to pursue causes they care about—whether education, health, environmental issues or youth empowerment—and make a difference by starting with local initiatives.

Movement among common people

Describing the move as the next chapter of his public and political life, Annamalai urged young people and ordinary citizens to join and support his initiative.

“A common man entering politics is a big thing,” he said. He spoke of building a “people-centric politics” and ending what he called the culture of “permanent MLAs and MPs”. “We want to take politics to the people,” he said.

Presenting the initiative as a movement driven by ordinary people and clear ideological principles, Annamalai urged the youth to support his effort to end personality-driven and dynasty-based politics. “Our aim is to create a politics of change that will benefit future generations,” he said.

Annamalai resigns from BJP

In the letter, Annamalai recalled several discussions with the BJP’s top leadership and said he had expressed concerns and disagreements over the past 18 months. After reflecting on those conversations, he concluded that their views on the political direction of Tamil Nadu were not in sync.

After resigning from the civil services, Annamalai entered politics by joining the BJP in 2020. His rise within the party was swift—he was named state vice president shortly after joining and became the state president a year later at 37.