FIFA World Cup 2026: Jordan Henderson’s campaign ends after fringe injury while celebrating England’s victory

Jordan Henderson’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign has come to a sudden and disappointing end following a bizarre injury. The veteran midfielder has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after breaking his wrist during a post-match celebration in Mexico City.

The incident took place immediately after England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Round of 16 at the Estadio Azteca. Henderson, who did not feature in the match and remained an unused substitute, ran onto the pitch to celebrate the win with his teammates.

While attempting to climb over the pitchside advertising boards to get closer to the traveling England supporters, the 36-year-old lost his footing. He fell awkwardly and landed heavily on his right arm.

England’s medical staff rushed to assist him on the field, administering oxygen to the midfielder before carrying him off the pitch on a stretcher. Henderson was taken directly to a nearby hospital in Mexico City for emergency scans.

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The results revealed a severe fracture to his wrist that will require surgery, making it impossible for him to participate in the remainder of the World Cup. Instead of returning to England’s main training camp in Kansas City, he will fly home to undergo the procedure.

The injury has taken some of the gloss off a historic victory for England. Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed the severity of the injury after the match, calling it a “really bad” situation. Tuchel noted that while the team was thrilled to advance, seeing such a senior player go down in that manner created a very quiet and somber mood in the dressing room.

Although Henderson’s on-field contributions had been minimal during this tournament—his only appearance was a brief stint off the bench during a group-stage game against Panama—his exit is still a massive blow to the squad. As one of the most experienced players in the setup, his leadership, presence, and vocal support in the dressing room were highly valued by Tuchel and the younger members of the team.

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England must now regroup quickly without their veteran leader as they prepare for a quarterfinal clash against Norway. With the tournament moving into the final stages, Tuchel will have to rely on his remaining midfielders to fill the leadership void left by Henderson’s unfortunate departure.