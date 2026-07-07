The Times of Bengal

Delhi rain: Monsoon showers lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat and humidity

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Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on Tuesday.

Published: July 7, 2026, 2:44 PM IST






delhi rain

Delhi rain: Monsoon showers lash parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing respite from heat and humidity | Image: ANI


Delhi Rain: Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the residents some respite from heat and humidity.





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