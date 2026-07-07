Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 4: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer FAILS Monday test, earns Rs...

After a strong opening weekend, Gatta Kusthi 2 saw a major drop on Monday at the box office. Despite the dip, the sports comedy-drama has maintained a decent total, because of its positive word of mouth and family audience support.





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Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 4 (PC: IMDb)





Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gatta Kusthi 2 has entered its first weekday on a stable note after enjoying a promising opening weekend. Like most theatrical releases, the film experienced a drop in collections on Monday, but the overall trend remains strong. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the movie released on July 3, 2026. Positive audience feedback and strong support from family viewers have helped the sports comedy entertainer maintain momentum at the box office, keeping its prospects for the coming week intact. Read how much Gatta Kusthi 2 has earned at the box office collection on Day 4.

Gatta Kusthi 2 box office collection Day 4

Gatta Kusthi 2 Day 4 collection represents a drop of 66.1% and has collected around Rs 2.10 crore net in India, along with an overall occupancy of 19.21%. After four days in theatres, Gatta Kusthi 2 has collected an estimated Rs 15.95 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 22 crore, according Sacnilk.

The movie had a good start over its opening weekend, driven by strong occupancy across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and good responses in other key markets. As expected, collections slowed on Monday once the weekend rush ended.

Positive word of mouth keeps Gatta Kusthi 2 going

One of the biggest strengths of Gatta Kusthi 2 has been its positive audience reception. Viewers have appreciated the film’s mix of sports, comedy, romance, and emotional family moments, making it a perfect choice for family audiences.

Vishnu Vishal’s energetic performance has once again received praise, while Aishwarya Lekshmi has impressed audiences with her confident screen presence. Their chemistry, combined with entertaining wrestling sequences and light-hearted storytelling, has helped the film generate a steady word of mouth.

Can Gatta Kusthi 2 cross Rs 20 crore mark in India this week?

The coming weekdays will be crucial for the film’s overall box office journey. If collections remain stable until Friday, Gatta Kusthi 2 is expected to cross the Rs 20 crore mark in India net collections before its second weekend.

Another advantage for Gatta Kusthi 2 is the relatively limited competition from new Tamil releases. This gives the sports entertainer an opportunity to continue attracting audiences, especially families looking for an entertaining theatrical experience.

It is believed that a strong second weekend could further improve the Gatta Kusthi 2’s earnings and strengthen its position among the major Tamil releases of the year 2026.