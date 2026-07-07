Good news for Delhi residents as 300 new EV buses hit the road; check details here

Delhi’s public transit gets a major green boost as 300 new electric buses are flagged off, expanding the city’s nation-leading EV fleet alongside massive eco-restoration campaigns.





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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta- File image





New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the residents of national capital, Delhi’s public transportation and environment are getting a massive upgrade. On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 300 brand-new electric buses from Central Park in RK Puram, boosting the city’s EV fleet to a nation-leading 4,800. Alongside this transit expansion, Shah launched the ambitious “Mission 70 Lakh” tree-planting campaign. Backed by a dedicated “Green Budget,” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized that these central-assisted initiatives heavily prioritize eco-restoration, environmental protection, and reviving the vital Yamuna River.

‘Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign’

Shah also inaugurate the ‘Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign’, the Delhi government’s ambitious campaign to plant 70 lakh trees. The plantation drive will be carried out with support from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

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During the event, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects undertaken by the Delhi government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took part in the drive and planted a sapling on the premises that house the President’s Bodyguard in the Central Ridge area on Tuesday.

To further improve local air quality, the government is rolling out an extensive plan to build 100 oxygen parks, with development already underway at 18 locations. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will receive direct financial aid to rejuvenate neighborhood parks and actively support this massive green cover campaign.

On the mobility front, the addition of these 300 emission-free buses marks a stepping stone toward a much cleaner transit system. The Delhi government aims to keep pushing its green initiatives forward, setting a firm target to expand its electric bus fleet to 7,000 vehicles by 2027.

Delhi govt, NDMC to plant 70 lakh trees in response to PM Modi’s appeal

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday participated in a plantation drive at Children’s Park, India Gate, as part of a citywide campaign to plant 70 lakh trees. Speaking at the event, Singh said the initiative was launched in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to plant ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

“The Prime Minister had appealed to the entire nation to plant ‘one tree in the name of one’s mother.’ Responding to this appeal, both the Delhi Government and the NDMC are launching a campaign today to plant 70 lakh trees across Delhi,” Singh said.

“Our Home Minister will personally plant trees at three locations today,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)