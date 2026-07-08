Maniesh Paul’s mother Urmil Paul dies at 76 in Delhi





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Maniesh Paul suffers personal loss as mother Urmil dies at 76 (PC: Instagram)





Actor Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who died on Wednesday in Delhi. She was 76. The family has not disclosed the cause of her death. Confirming the news, Maniesh Paul’s team shared a statement that read, “With great grief, we regret to inform you that actor Maniesh Paul lost his 77-year-old mother today in Delhi. We request you to please pray for the departed soul. May she rest in eternal peace.”

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