Mumbai Monsoon Big Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Palghar to receive light rain today, IMD issues statement

A high tide of 3.77 metres is expected at 5:17 pm, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain cautious in low-lying and flood-prone areas.





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Mumbai Monsoon Update





New Delhi: Incessant rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, triggering flood-like situations in several parts of the state. The continuous downpours led to a major landslide in the coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, burying five houses. The incident occurred in Dahivali area of Khed tehsil on Monday night, following which a 75-year-old woman was rescued, officials said. Efforts were underway to rescue two more persons.

However, the rains eased in Mumbai on Tuesday after two days of relentless downpour and public transport including the local train services returned to normal, even as the death toll due to flood-related incidents in neighbouring Palghar district over the last one week reached ten.

However, it is important to note that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of a possible cloudburst in Nashik, and preparations were underway. However, the rain-bearing clouds shifted towards Palghar and Gujarat instead. Schools have been declared closed in some districts due to the weather conditions. Heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas overnight. The India Meteorological Department has now issued a warning of heavy rain for Satara district and the Pune Ghat region. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area has formed off the coasts of South Gujarat and Kerala.

Maharashtra Monsoon: Here are some of the key details:

As per the IMD update, the state is likely to get relief from monsoon fury till July 20.

According to the latest weather update issued at 7:00 am on July 8, occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph are also likely.

A high tide of 3.77 metres is expected at 5:17 pm, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain cautious in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Rail services, which were impacted earlier this week due to heavy rain, have returned to normal.

Due to continuous rains for the last seven to eight days, the catchment area of ​​Khadakwasla dam has increased significantly.

27000 cusecs of water have started being released from Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha river basin.

Railway services resume:

Central Railway said suburban train services are running on all major corridors, including:

• Main Line: CSMT–Khopoli/Kasara

• Harbour Line: CSMT–Goregaon/Panvel

• Trans-Harbour Line: Thane–Vashi/Panvel

• Port Line: Belapur/Nerul–Uran

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division, Western Railway, said in a post on X that all suburban local trains on the Churchgate–Virar route are operating normally. Railway officials said teams are working round the clock to ensure safe and smooth train operations and advised passengers to check the latest train status before starting their journey.