Maharashtra Rain Havoc Live: The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts of Maharashtra. Cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Pune have been put on high alert due to the severe weather warning.





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Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert – Check WFH and school closure status here | Image: ANI





Maharashtra Rain Havoc Live: Monsoon rains continue to lash most parts of Maharashtra, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to extend precautionary measures. The state, especially the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remains on high alert due to incessant downpours. Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for today, with revised dates to be announced soon. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state receives 80 percent of its yearly rain during the period from June to September, with July being the rainiest month.

Maharashtra Weather

The weather department forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts. Thunderstorms and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) also expected at isolated locations. Cloudy skies are very likely across Mumbai, Pune, Konkan and adjoining regions.