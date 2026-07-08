Gurugram Rains Update: Are corporate offices open or closed today? Work From Home advisory issued, Gurugram Police say...

Showers accompanied by cloudy skies and gusty winds were reported from several areas of the capital as well as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.





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Gurugram Monsoon Update





New Delhi: Owing to heavy rainfall in Gurugram, the city police on Tuesday directed all corporate employees to work from home. “Advisory for ‘Work From Home’ for corporate employees due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram. In view of the ongoing and impending heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is a strong likelihood of waterlogging on the city’s main roads and intersections, as well as traffic congestion. To ensure the safety of citizens, reduce unnecessary traffic pressure, and assist local administration in road management, Gurugram Police is issuing this cautionary advisory,” Gurugram Police tweeted.

On Wednesday, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region over the next five days. It is important to note that the IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday. During this period, Delhi is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky, intermittent light rain, isolated spells of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph.

For July 9, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds during the morning and forenoon, followed by another spell of very light to light rain at night.

Here are some of the key details:

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday

The downpours have brought the much-needed relief from hot and humid conditions that had gripped the region over the past few days.

Showers accompanied by cloudy skies and gusty winds were reported from several areas of the capital as well as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

There were also reports of trees being uprooted in some areas in the capital.

In East of Kailash, a large tree crashed onto parked vehicles.

Parts of Haryana such as Kaithal, Rohtak, and Sonipat, along with several districts in western Uttar Pradesh like Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Bulandshahr are also expected to receive rain over the next few hours.

Monsoon fury in Maharashtra: Mumbai gets respite after 2 days

Rains eased in Mumbai on Tuesday after two days of relentless downpour and public transport including the local train services returned to normal, even as the death toll due to flood-related incidents in neighbouring Palghar district over the last one week reached ten, officials said.

Incessant rains also triggered a major landslide in the coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, burying five houses. The incident occurred in Dahivali area of Khed tehsil on Monday night, following which a 75-year-old woman was rescued, officials said. Efforts were underway to rescue two more persons, they said.

Thousands of ‘warkari’ piligrims on their way to the temple town of Pandharpur were advised to avoid travelling through Alandi in Pune district due to a severe flood situation.