Salman Khan drops new rugged look from Maatrubhumi after shutting down CBFC rumours, fans say ‘Mass loading’

Salman Khan drops explosive new look From Maatrubhumi movie after CBFC rumours. Here’s how fans reacted.





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Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi





Salman Khan has once again got fans excited about his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace by sharing a brand-new look from the project. The actor dropped a rugged picture on social media, giving a glimpse of his physical transformation while keeping the mystery around the film intact. Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a picture of himself standing amidst lush greenery, flaunting his ripped physique. Dressed in a sleeveless vest, the actor looked battle-ready as he posed against the scenic backdrop. Keeping the caption short, he simply wrote, “MAATRUBHUMI.”

Fans were quick to respond to Salman’s look. One of the users said, ‘Solid body, bhai’. Another social media user said, ‘It takes us back to Oo oo jaane jaana days’. The post comes days after Salman Khan Films dismissed reports claiming that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace was facing certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In an official statement shared on Instagram, the production house clarified that the reports were “false” and “entirely baseless.” It further stated that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC, making any claims about certification delays or objections inaccurate.

The statement emphasised that the film has not even reached the certification stage, urging people not to believe the rumours.

Produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

The film was originally announced as Battle of Galwan before being retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the war drama was initially scheduled for release in April this year. However, it was later postponed, and the makers are yet to announce a new release date.