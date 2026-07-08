Tabaahi song: Yash and Kiara Advani’s fiery chemistry in Toxic leaves fans speechless: ‘Goosebumps!’

Yash and Kiara Advani’s Tabaahi has created a buzz among fans, with social media reactions pouring in for the track’s energy, visuals and the lead pair’s captivating screen presence.





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Yash and Kiara Advani’s song wins hearts (PC: Twitter)





The much-awaited song Tabaahi from Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived with its official video and has quickly caught the attention of fans. The track introduces a fresh glimpse of Yash and Kiara Advani’s pairing while bringing a grand visual style to the film’s world. With its intense mood, romantic moments and powerful musical arrangement, the song has created excitement among audiences who are eager to see more from the upcoming project.

A grand musical introduction to the world of Toxic

Tabaahi blends modern guitar-led sounds with a larger orchestral arrangement, creating a dramatic atmosphere that matches the scale of the film. The song has been designed not just as a standalone track but as a glimpse into the emotions and style that audiences can expect from Toxic. Vishal Mishra’s vocals have also received appreciation from listeners. Many fans believe his voice adds an emotional layer to the track and makes the song feel more like a story-driven experience rather than just a regular chart release.

Fans react to Yash and Kiara’s intense pairing

Soon after the release, social media was filled with reactions praising the song’s visuals and the lead pair’s chemistry. Several fans expressed that the track gave them goosebumps while others appreciated the cinematic treatment and emotional tone. One reaction read, “Vishal Mishra’s voice is the soul of this song — 10/10. The track feels more like an emotional story setup than a chartbuster. It’ll likely hit harder with the film’s visuals.”

See users’ reactions to the Tabaahi song here

#Tabaahi Review: ⭐⭐⭐✨ (3.5/5) Vishal Mishra’s voice is the soul of this song — 10/10. ❤️ The track feels more like an emotional story setup than a chartbuster. It’ll likely hit harder with the film’s visuals ~ #TOXICTHEMOVIE Overall: 3.5/5 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/TixTrHxXUq — (@VikramPraj39672) July 8, 2026

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