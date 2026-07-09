Bad news for Neymar after Brazil’s exit from FIFA World Cup 2026, star player faces…

Brazil’s leading goal-scorer Neymar Jr announced his retirement from international football after his side’s 2-1 loss to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.





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Neymar played his final international match in 2-1 loss to Norway in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. (Photo: IANS)





Five-time World Cup winners Brazil made a shocking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 stages last week after a 2-1 loss to Norway. Brazil’s exit also signalled the end of the career of their leading goal-scorer – Neymar – who announced his international retirement at the age of 34 with the loss against Norway at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey being his final appearance.

Neymar had returned to the Brazil national team after three years in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Before the tournament his last international appearance was in October 2023, when he tore his ACL and meniscus in his left knee while playing for Brazil.

While Neymar’s international career has ended, the former Barcelona striker’s professional career might also be in serious doubt now. His current club, Santos, has given Neymar time off to contemplate his future after Brazil’s World Cup round-of-16 exit, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

Brazil’s all-time leading goal-scorer currently has six months left on his Santos contract, but local press are sceptical whether he will continue playing at any level following his international retirement. “Neymar’s future at Santos will be decided after a vacation period,” the report said, adding Santos was ‘waiting for a signal’ to meet with the forward and his representatives, reports Xinhua news agency.

Neymar stayed back in the United States with his family and will have at least 10 days off, according to the media report. The 34-year-old announced his Brazil retirement after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium. It was the former champion team’s earliest World Cup elimination since 1990.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, and I finished here,” Neymar said, referring to his international debut at the same venue in 2010.

Neymar’s father suggested his son was also considering ending his club career in a post on social media after Brazil’s defeat. “I want to make a request as a father. Ney, keep playing football. Feel the joy of having the ball at your feet again. Smile on the field again,” Neymar Senior wrote on Instagram.

“When I look back, I see much more than trophies, goals, contracts, or recognition. I see miracles. I see deliverance. I see promises being fulfilled. And when I look ahead, I remain just as certain. The best doesn’t depend on age or circumstances. I want to ask you something as a father. Son, keep playing football.

“Rediscover the joy of having the ball at your feet. Smile again on the field. Today you are healthy. God has given you another chance to do what you’ve always loved. Enjoy football. Don’t carry on your shoulders the weight of decisions, criticism, expectations, or the setbacks that life brings. Don’t be afraid of tomorrow. Live for today. Train. Smile. Play football. Delight people once again. Do what God has placed in your hands since you were a child. And never forget that, even before the world admired you, you were always loved by God,” Neymar’s father wrote.

Neymar has turned out in 43 matches across all competitions for Santos since rejoining his boyhood club in January 2025. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti included Neymar in his World Cup 2026 squad in May despite the attacker’s injury problems and an almost three-year international absence.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star made two appearances as a substitute in the tournament, scoring a late penalty against Norway in his final international outing.