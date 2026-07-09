‘Band baja diya tune’: Gaurav Khanna meets Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp 2, internet says looks scripted

Gaurav Khanna visits estranged wife Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp 2; social media users calls it ‘fake drama’ – Watch the video here.





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Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola





Television actor Gaurav Khanna has finally made his much-awaited appearance on Lock Upp 2 as the show’s first visitor. His emotional reunion with estranged wife Akanksha Chamola has become one of the biggest talking points online. However, while Gaurav’s entry left Akanksha teary-eyed, many viewers believe the entire sequence looked “scripted” and accused the couple of planning the divorce storyline for publicity.

In the latest promo, host Farah Khan announces the start of the show’s visiting hours while the contestants remain locked inside their cells. “Visiting hours shuru ho chuke hain. Aaj sabse milne aa rahe hain humare pehle visitor,” Farah says.

Moments later, Gaurav Khanna enters the house and recites a short poem before walking towards Akanksha. Smiling at her, he says, “Band baja diya tune,” leaving the actress emotional.

The promo quickly went viral on social media, with many users questioning whether the couple’s separation storyline was genuine.

New promo of lockup

Gaurav Khanna entered in Lockupp2

Gaurav be like: harshad tum meri jagah nhi le skte ab dekhna mai tumse achi acting krke dikhaunga

Anupama vs Ye rishta kya kehlata hai

Wow kya maha sangama h #LockUpp2 #GauravKhanna #AkanskhaChamola #HarshadChopda… pic.twitter.com/hLjx0x7s5v — (@Thakurain_01) July 8, 2026

One user commented, “Everything looks scripted. This was planned from the beginning.” Another wrote, “The divorce announcement and now this emotional entry… it all feels like a publicity stunt.” A third commented, “Looks like they planned this entire story just to stay in the news.” Several others also wondered whether the couple would eventually announce a reconciliation on the show.

The promo comes just days after Akanksha revealed on the premiere episode that she and Gaurav were heading for divorce after nearly nine years of marriage. She shared that they had been living separately for the past year but had chosen to keep the matter private.

“There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life,” she had said.

Akanksha reveals she is bisexual

Akanksha later made another personal revelation on the show when she opened up about being bisexual. She shared that she had been in relationships with women before marrying Gaurav. She said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females.”

With Gaurav now entering the Lock Upp 2 house, viewers are eager to see whether the estranged couple addresses their relationship and responds to the speculation surrounding their separation.