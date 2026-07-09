‘We will stop your breathing’: LeT terrorist hints at ‘something big’ against India in 2026 over Indus waters

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with the World Bank as its broker, governs how the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries are shared between India and Pakistan.





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A video of US-designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Haris Dar has surfaced online in which he appears to hint at a possible attack linked to the Indus Waters Treaty, which India has kept in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack. India suspended the treaty as part of its measures against Pakistan after the attack. The decision affects Pakistan’s access to water under the agreement, and Islamabad has repeatedly raised the issue on international platforms. New Delhi, however, has maintained that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan stops supporting, sponsoring, and sheltering terrorism.

In the video, Dar is seen speaking to a group of people attending a swimming training session. Talking about the water dispute with India, he claimed that the situation would soon improve. He said India was controlling Pakistan’s water and referred to earlier statements by Pakistani ministers warning of consequences if the water supply was stopped. Dar also claimed that something significant related to the water issue would happen in 2026 and expressed confidence that Pakistan would emerge victorious. “If you stop our waters, we will stop your breathing.’ But remember and note one thing: this year, in 2026, something will happen regarding the water issue, and Allah will grant us victory.”

The video is reportedly from Sheikhpora in Pakistan, however, India.com has not been able to independently verify its authenticity.

India put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance in 2025 after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. The move was part of a series of measures taken against Pakistan.

Responding to a question about a recent seminar on the treaty in Islamabad, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s stand on the agreement has not changed. “On the IWT, I would reiterate what we have said earlier as well. India’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the treaty “stands in abeyance” because of Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. “Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism,” he said.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with the World Bank as its broker, governs how the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries are shared between India and Pakistan.

At a seminar held in Islamabad on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said his country does not accept India’s decision to suspend the treaty and insisted that it remains in force. “No party can unilaterally suspend or terminate its obligations under a treaty that contains no such provision,” he said.