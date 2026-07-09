Delhi-NCR news: Rain claims fifth life as three-year-old dies after slipping into rainwater outside home in Ghaziabad

A three-year-old girl lost her life on Thursday after she slipped and fell into a waterlogged street outside her home in Ghaziabad. According to ACP Vijayanagar Upasana Pandey, the police will inspect the area and initiate any required legal and departmental proceedings.





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A child slipped and drowned in a waterlogged street in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Representational image





Several rain-related accidents have been reported across the country. Now, a three-year-old child died after falling into the rainwater that has accumulated in the street outside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Thursday. The girl is resident of Sarvodaya Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar and has been identified as Manvi.

Her parents were working on an upper floor when the water entered the house and the child fell into the water after coming downstairs. Locals said the tragedy came to light only after some time, by which point the girl had already stopped breathing. Residents have blamed the waterlogging problem and demanded action, while police continue their investigation.

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With heavy rains throwing everything into chaos, Ghaziabad authorities decided to call a school holiday. Severe waterlogging near the Ghazipur border on National Highway-9 triggered long traffic snarls on the Delhi-Ghaziabad route.

Car, scooter fall into road crater

Heavy rain triggered a major road cave-in at Vasundhara Sector 13, Ghaziabad. A car, a scooter, and a power pole swallowed by the crater next to a construction site. Miraculously, no injuries reported, but the vehicles are totaled.

Relentless rain has left parts of Noida drowning in knee-deep water. Sectors 16, 33, and 12 are among the hardest hit, leaving pedestrians stranded and two-wheeler riders struggling to navigate the flooded streets.

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It was a total mess as tons of bikes and scooters stalled out because water got into their tailpipes, so people were forced to push them through the floods. Some people gave up on the streets entirely and were literally balancing along the roadside dividers just to cross the water.

Rain recorded across Delhi

Safdarjung, the capital’s base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the IMD said. Other weather stations also reported substantial rainfall during the period, with Lodhi Road receiving 80.2 mm, Ridge 77.8 mm, Palam 63.0 mm and Ayanagar 57.4 mm.

The downpour caused widespread waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of the city. Water accumulated on roads at Vikas Marg, parts of East Delhi, New Delhi railway station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka.