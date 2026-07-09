Delhi weather: When will the heavy rain stop? Here is the IMD forecast says

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, warning that heavy rain and widespread traffic disruptions will likely persist until July 11.





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Noida Weather Updates





Delhi rain: A relentless downpour on Wednesday brought much-needed relief from scorching temperatures across Delhi-NCR but triggered widespread chaos, leaving commuters stranded amid heavily waterlogged roads, crippling traffic snarls, and disrupted public transport. As residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad battle massive transit delays and wonder when the wet spell will finally ease, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the heavy showers are nowhere near finished, forecasting that the rain is likely to continue until July 11.

When will heavy rain stop in Delhi NCR?

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the weather department has issued an orange alert for the national capital, predicting a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for July 9. The current severe weather conditions are expected to persist for the next two days, with intermittent showers likely to continue disrupting the region through Saturday.

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Heavy rain causes widespread traffic disruptions across Delhi-NCR

Overnight downpour causes widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions across Delhi-NCR

The national capital is experiencing one of the most intense periods of rainfall this monsoon season, resulting in significant waterlogging in various areas and causing major traffic disruptions throughout the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday.

Also Read | IMD Weather update: Delhi under Orange alert, Mumbai grapples with monsoon havoc; Isolated heavy rain likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

IMD issues red alert for entire national capital

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the entire national capital, warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and intense showers. An orange alert was also issued for parts of Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, and Gurugram, where more heavy rainfall is expected during the day, a report by IANS news agency said.

The overnight rain led to severe waterlogging and hours-long traffic congestion in several areas of Delhi-NCR. Gurugram was among the worst-affected cities, with waterlogged roads slowing vehicular movement and prompting several private companies to issue work-from-home advisories for employees.

According to the IMD, Mayur Vihar recorded the highest rainfall in Delhi, receiving 103 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m.

Other major rainfall figures included Delhi University 90 mm, Mehrauli 86 mm, Pusa 83 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Ridge 78 mm, Safdarjung 73 mm, Chhatarpur 72 mm, Palam 63 mm, Narayana 63 mm, Janakpuri 62 mm, Ayanagar 57 mm, Pragati Maidan 50 mm, Najafgarh 43 mm, Mungeshpur 41 mm, Jharoda Kalan 33 mm, and Jafarpur 6 mm.

(With inputs from agencies)