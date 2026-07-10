Big development in Thane doctor assault case as Shiv Sena corporator sent to three-day police custody

Thane doctor assault case: In a significant national development amid the uproar around the assault on doctor in Thane, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator who allegedly assaulted doctors and nu





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Doctor assault case





Thane doctor assault case: In a significant national development amid the uproar around the assault on doctor in Thane, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator who allegedly assaulted doctors and nurses inside hospital has been remanded to three-day police custody on Friday.

Doctors Association welcomes Sena corporator’s arrest

Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors has welcomed the arrest of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who, along with his associates, attacked doctors on duty, including a woman doctor, at Thane hospital; however, it stated that it will continue with the black ribbon protest slated for tomorrow.

The doctors’ association said that the healthcare workers, including doctors, will observe a black ribbon stir across the state in all government hospitals and medical colleges to protest against ‘growing violence’ on the medical fraternity.

The power-drunk corporator was arrested by Thane police today after an FIR was lodged against him and three others. All of them were taken to a government hospital for medico-legal examination, after which due legal procedure will be followed to bring them to justice. “

“This timely arrest sends a strong message that violence against doctors and healthcare workers will not be tolerated. The state-wide one-day protest will continue as planned. This protest is not only against this individual incident but also against the increasing incidents of violence against healthcare workers across the state and to reiterate our demand for a safe working environment for all doctors and healthcare professionals,” the MARD said in a statement.