‘I trusted police to control the crowd, yet I was blamed for deaths’ : Tamil Nadu CM Vijay recalls stampede tragedy

Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay stated the 2025 Karur stampede remains the deepest wound of his political journey, alleging that police failed to adequately manage the crowd





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CM Vijay recalls stampede tragedy, announces memorial for victims(Photo Credit: PTI)





Karur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday slammed the DMK for attempting to gain “political mileage” from the tragic stampede last year and restraining him from visiting the district. While addressing a massive gathering at Atlas Ground in Karur, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay stated that the 2025 Karur stampede remains the deepest wound of his political journey. He even alleged that police failed to adequately manage the crowd and accused the previous DMK government of attempting to shift the blame onto him for the tragedy that claimed 41 lives. “I trusted the police to control the crowd, yet I was blamed for the deaths,” the CM stated.

Madurai | Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay says, “The DMK cannot be reformed, and it doesn’t seem like they are willing to change either. I urge the people to give the DMK a fitting reply in the upcoming by-election.” pic.twitter.com/AzF5Mix78C — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026

In his first visit to the district since the stampede tragedy, the Tamil Nadu CM said, “The DMK cannot be reformed, and it doesn’t seem like they are willing to change either. I urge the people to give the DMK a fitting reply in the upcoming by-election,” as reported by news agency ANI.