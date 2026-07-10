Noida rain: Man dies after falling into rainwater-filled drain; probe launched

Police said the man, 28, lived in Chaura village in Noida’s Sector 22 and was on his way to work in Sector 58 when he fell into a drain in Sector 57.





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Waterlogging led to sixth death in Delhi-NCR due to rain on Friday. PTI





In yet another rain-related incident, a 28-year-old man died allegedly after falling into a roadside drain filled with rainwater while on his way to work in Noida’s Sector 58 on Friday. The deceased, identified as Aryan, was a resident of Choda village in Sector 22, Noida. According to police, the incident took place around 9 am on Thursday when Aryan was walking towards a factory in Sector 58 amid heavy waterlogging caused by incessant rain.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he was walking over concrete slabs placed on top of a roadside drain as the road was inundated. One of the slabs was allegedly unstable, causing him to fall into the drain. Police said Aryan’s friend, Shivam, and others pulled him out of the drain in an unconscious condition. Despite attempts to revive him by administering CPR, he did not regain consciousness. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police said legal proceedings are underway and the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated. The incident comes amid a series of rain-related accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which has witnessed heavy rainfall recently, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in various parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

On Friday, a private compound under construction in Sector 73, Noida, was filled with water, leading to damage to a drain and the collapse of a wall. No one was injured in the incident, though locals claimed that it led to the closure of the adjoining service road.

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old boy fell into an open manhole in the Chi-Phi area of Greater Noida while walking with his mother. Bystanders managed to rescue the woman, while the child fell into the drain, highlighting concerns over uncovered drains and civic safety during heavy rainfall.

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A child died after drowning in a waterlogged road in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The girl is a resident of Sarvodaya Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar and was identified as Manvi.

Her parents were working on an upper floor when the water entered the house and the child fell into the water after coming downstairs. Locals said the tragedy came to light only after some time, by which point the girl had already stopped breathing. Residents have blamed the waterlogging problem and demanded action, while police continue their investigation.