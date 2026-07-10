Landslides on the Bhor Ghat section have forced Central Railway to cancel 30 intercity and long-distance trains. As a result, Mumbai-Pune rail connectivity will be disrupted until July 17.





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Mumbai-Pune corridor big update: 30 trains cancelled, rail route disrupted till July 17 | Image: ANI





Mumbai-Pune Corridor Big Update: Heavy monsoon rains once again brought Mumbai to a standstill, disrupting train and flight services, flooding roads and affecting the daily lives of the people. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the monsoon activity will reduce in the coming days. Rainwater and landslides on the Bhor Ghat section have majorly affected the Mumbai-Pune rail route due to which the Central Railway has cancelled 30 long-distance and intercity trains.

Landslides Disrupted Major Rail Routes

On July 6, torrential rain triggered several landslides that damaged all three railway lines between Karjat and Lonavala stations. Major landslides occurred near the Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill cabins on the Bhor Ghat section. This led to prolonged disruption in train services.

Difficult terrain makes restoration work difficult and dangerous.

30 Trains Cancelled

In a statement, The Central Railway informed that it has cancelled 30 train services, including 14 daily trains, 8 services on specified dates and 8 special trains.

Temporary Cancellation Of Daily Trains

The CR said that it has temporarily cancelled daily trains from July 10 to 17, train names are – including the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Intercity Express services between Mumbai and Pune, the CSMT-Hyderabad Express, Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail and the Hubbali-Dadar Express, from July 10 to July 17.

Mahalaxmi Express, Jodhpur-Hadapsar Express, Dadar-Satara Express and Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express have been cancelled on specified dates during the period.

Trains connecting Mumbai, Pune with Gorakhpur, Ghazipur and Hazrat Nizamuddin have also been temporarily cancelled.

Railway Minister Reviewed Restoration Work

After reviewing the restoration work, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the landslides caused “significant” damage to the railway lines and the surrounding area.

Officials said that transporting construction material to some locations has became a challenge due to the current situation. Railway teams are coordinating with the district administration to restore the lines at the earliest.

One of the three railway lines has been restored, and work is underway on the other two, they said.

“Senior officers at the site are closely monitoring the restoration work, and all efforts are being made to normalise train services at the earliest,” the release stated.

The railways have requested passengers to contact the railway helpline or check the NTES app for information. Railways will also share regular updates through the official social media platforms.