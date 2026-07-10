Shehnaaz Gill Raghav Juyal confirm relationship Rumoured couple walk hand in hand Watch viral video

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal spark fresh relationship rumours as Shehnaaz’s latest public appearance at Raghav Juyal’s birthday party leaves fans curious about the rumoured couple. Here’s everything we know.





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Shehnaaz Gill at Raghav Juyal’s birthday party (PC: Instagram)





Shehnaaz Gill has once again found herself at the centre of social media chatter, this time after making a stylish appearance at Raghav Juyal’s birthday celebration in Mumbai. While the party brought together several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, it was Shehnaaz and Raghav’s exit from the venue that caught everyone’s attention. Videos from the evening quickly made their way online, with fans dissecting every moment and reviving long-standing rumours about the duo’s relationship. Although neither Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal has addressed the speculation, the latest clips from Raghav’s birthday celebration have certainly got people talking.

Shehnaaz Gill attends Raghav Juyal’s birthday party

Several videos shared by paparazzi on social media show Shehnaaz Gill arriving at and later leaving Raghav Juyal’s birthday bash. In one of the clips, Raghav is seen walking hand in hand alongside Shehnaaz as the pair make their way through a crowd of photographers and fans. At one point, he appears to hold her hand while guiding her towards the car.

Aryan Khan at Raghav Juyal’s birthday bash

Raghav Juyal’s birthday bash also saw a rare public appearance by Aryan Khan, making the evening even more star-studded. The event also saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance, with Aryan’s presence becoming one of the highlights of the night. Raghav Juyal and Aryan Khan share a close bond, having worked together on The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Dating rumours resurface after latest appearance

Rumours linking Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been doing the rounds ever since they worked together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Over the years, the two have often been spotted together at events, but they have never confirmed being in a relationship. Their latest public appearance has once again fuelled speculation. Many fans on social media described the pair’s interaction as sweet and caring.

As of now, neither Shehnaaz nor Raghav has said anything on dating rumours.