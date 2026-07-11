Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shares dreamy FIRST wedding photos with husband Sharan Sharma: See pics

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor has officially shared the first images from her wedding, giving fans an intimate look at the celebrations with Sharan Sharma. The beautiful pictures capture the couple’s joy, elegant outfits, and memorable moments from their big day.





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Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shares first official wedding photos (PC: Instagram)





Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor has delighted fans by sharing the first official pictures from her wedding with filmmaker Sharan Sharma. The actor took to Instagram to post a series of heartfelt moments from the intimate ceremony, giving everyone a glimpse of a celebration that was simple yet filled with love. Instead of a lavish Bollywood-style wedding, the couple chose a private affair surrounded by close family and friends. From emotional smiles to candid moments, the newlyweds’ wedding album reflects warmth, happiness and togetherness, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the season.

Akanksha gives fans the first glimpse of her wedding

After keeping her personal life away from the spotlight for years, Akanksha finally shared pictures from her special day on Instagram. The post featured several memorable moments from the ceremony, including the couple holding hands, signing their marriage documents, smiling at each other and spending time with their loved ones.

Along with the photos, Akanksha penned a heartfelt caption that read, “tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta.” The emotional message perfectly captured the bond she shares with Sharan and quickly won over fans on social media.

See Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor’s heartwarming post here

A simple wedding of Akanksha and Sharan instead of grand rituals

Unlike many celebrity weddings that include several days of elaborate celebrations Akanksha and Sharan decided to keep their marriage ceremony intimate. They reportedly skipped traditional pheras and chose to have a registered marriage instead. The legal formalities were completed at the Ranjan family’s Mumbai residence in the presence of their closest family members and friends.

The photographs shared by Akanksha beautifully capture this personal celebration with floral décor soft colours and genuine emotions taking centre stage rather than grand displays. One of the standout images shows Akanksha signing the marriage documents while another captures the newlyweds sharing a joyful laugh. These candid moments gave fans a closer look at a wedding focused on meaningful memories rather than elaborate customs.

Celebration with family and close friends

The ceremony was attended only by the people closest to the couple making the occasion feel deeply personal. Family members and close friends including her bestie Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Rhea Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were among those who joined the intimate celebrations.

The atmosphere seen in the photographs reflects love comfort and happiness with every frame highlighting the importance of celebrating with family instead of hosting an extravagant event. The couple is also expected to host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on July 12 where several Bollywood celebrities and industry friends are likely to be in attendance.

More about Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have reportedly been dating since 2022. Throughout their relationship both preferred to keep their romance private rarely making public appearances together or speaking about their personal lives.

On the professional front Akanksha was last seen in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and recently released Netflix film Ikka featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Meanwhile Sharan Sharma directed 2024’s sports-drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.