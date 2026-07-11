Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of plot to topple J&K govt, alleges MLAS offered Rs 20-30 crore; BJP fires back with ‘prove it or apologise’

On the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Omar Abdullah wants all Jammu and Kashmir political parties to come together for a protest at Jantar Mantar.





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Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, left, interacts with Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah during the workers convention, outskirts of Srinagar. PTI





Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government in Jammu and Kashmir. The chief minister alleged that National Conference MLAs were promised Rs 20–30 crore to switch sides. Addressing a packed workers’ convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents at Hazratbal on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother, Akbar Jehan, Abdullah claimed the BJP was using money power to buy his MLAs.

“Attempts are being made to break the National Conference. After offering money and ministerial berths didn’t work, the BJP is now telling my MLAs behind closed doors that ‘come with us and we will give you statehood’,” Abdullah claimed. The chief minister also claimed that a National Conference (NC) MLA from Jammu told him that he was offered Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides to the saffron camp.

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“God bears witness that one MLA from Jammu told me that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore, a ministry, and statehood after asking him to support them. They think people’s faith is so weak,” he said. Exuding faith in his party colleagues, he asserted that NC MLAs will not sell themselves.

Abdullah said there is not a single legislator on the stage who will sell his integrity for Rs 30 crore, or even Rs 100 crore, because “we know that we are answerable to god”. Targeting the BJP, Abdullah added, “Don’t think that we are so weak that you will make an entry through the back door. You will never reach the chair at the front through the back door. People have kept you at the back, and you will remain there.”

Later, NC president Farooq Abdullah also said there were attempts to break his party. The senior Abdullah said such attempts have been made in the past as well, and asked his partymen not to be discouraged.

‘Prove or apologise’: BJP’s ultimatum to Omar Abdullah

Following the accusation, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanding that he either name the BJP leader allegedly poaching his MLAs, or issue a public apology. The party warned that it would initiate legal proceedings against the Abdullah if he failed to substantiate his allegations.

BJP spokesperson and MLA R S Pathania accused Abdullah of attempting to divert public attention from his government’s alleged failures in governance by raising “baseless” allegations against his party. “Chief Minister Omar Abdullah should disclose the names of the MLAs who were allegedly offered money, identify the BJP leaders involved, and reveal when and where the alleged offers were made,” he said.

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“If such a serious incident occurred, why was it not reported to the investigating agencies? An elected chief minister cannot make such allegations without placing evidence before the authorities,” he added.

Demanding an apology from Abdullah, Pathania said the BJP would move to court if Abdullah failed to either produce evidence or withdraw his allegations.

“Our public demand is that Omar Abdullah should apologise. If he does not, the BJP will file a defamation case against him for making misleading and unsubstantiated allegations intended to create confusion among the people,” he said.

The BJP leader also announced that the party would launch a statewide campaign focusing on alleged political corruption under the National Conference government. On the proposed protest by NC in Delhi for Jammu and Kashmir statehood, the BJP leader said there was no ambiguity about the Centre’s commitment.