Palash Muchhal faces setback as court rejects anticipatory bail in cheating case

Palash Muchhal has received a setback in an ongoing legal matter after his anticipatory bail application was rejected. The development comes months after allegations related to an investment dispute surfaced, with his lawyer commenting on the court’s order.





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Palash Muchhal suffers legal setback (PC: Twitter)





Singer-composer Palash Muchhal has faced a legal setback after a Sangli sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered against him. The matter has attracted attention after allegations were raised by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who accused Muchhal of financial wrongdoing and other claims. Muchhal’s legal team has confirmed that they plan to challenge the court’s decision. The case involves charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with other sections, making it a significant development in the ongoing dispute.

Court rejects Palash Muchhal’s anticipatory bail plea

A Sangli sessions court rejected Palash Muchhal’s anticipatory bail application on Friday, July 10. The plea was related to a case registered against the singer-composer under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Confirming the development, Muchhal’s lawyer advocate Abhijit Desai said, “Yes, the news is true and we plan to challenge the order.” The legal team is expected to approach a higher court against the decision. The case was filed by actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, who had earlier made allegations against Muchhal regarding a financial dispute linked to an unreleased film project.

Allegations made by Vidnyan Mane

Earlier, Vidnyan Mane alleged that Muchhal had taken more than Rs 40 lakh from him in connection with an investment in a film that was never released. According to reports, Mane claimed that he had invested money for the project and later sought a refund after the film did not move forward.

Mane also made allegations related to Muchhal’s personal life, including claims involving his former fiancée and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. These claims were denied by Muchhal, who stated that he had taken legal steps against what he described as false and defamatory accusations.

Details of the police complaint against Palash

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli-Ashta road. Mane accused Muchhal of making derogatory remarks related to caste during an argument. Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with Sections 351(2) and 352.

The sections relate to allegations of criminal intimidation and intentional insult or provocation. Police officials stated that the dispute was connected to a financial matter. The complaint mentioned that Muchhal had allegedly received Rs 25 lakh from Mane for a film production project, after which a disagreement reportedly occurred when Mane requested the money back.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s relationship

The legal controversy comes after the widely discussed separation of Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The couple had announced their engagement and were expected to get married in Sangli in November 2025.

However, the wedding was postponed after Mandhana’s father faced a health emergency. Later, both Muchhal and Mandhana confirmed their separation through separate social media statements. Mandhana requested privacy while focusing on her cricket career, while Muchhal denied rumours surrounding their relationship and said he would take legal action against defamatory claims.

Palash Muchhal’s response to allegations

Following the allegations, Muchhal responded through a social media post and said that his lawyer had sent a Rs 10 crore defamation notice to Vidnyan Mane. In his statement, Muchhal accused Mane of making false and damaging claims with the intention of harming his reputation. He maintained that he would continue to take legal steps to defend himself as the matter proceeds.