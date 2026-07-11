Narottam Mishra denied BJP ticket, his supporters clash with police, NH-44 blocked for 12 hours in MP’s Datia

Tension gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Datia after supporters of former Home Minister Narottam Mishra staged protests and clashed with police over the BJP’s decision not to give him a ticket for the upcomin





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/narottam-mishra-denied-bjp-ticket-his-supporters-clash-with-police-nh-44-blocked-for-12-hours-in-mps-datia-bypolls-8471065/ Copy













Tension gripped Madhya Pradesh’s Datia after supporters of former Home Minister Narottam Mishra staged protests and clashed with police over the BJP’s decision not to give him a ticket for the upcoming Assembly bypoll. On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate from the Datia Assembly seat, dealing a major political setback to Mishra, who has represented the constituency six times.

Mishra had lost the Datia seat to Congress leader Rajendra Bharti in the 2023 Assembly elections. However, earlier this year, a Delhi court sentenced Bharti to three years in prison in a cheating case. Following his conviction, he was disqualified as an MLA, making a bypoll in the constituency necessary.