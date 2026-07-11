S Janaki, the Nightingale of South India, dies at 88

With a career spanning more than six decades, S Janaki became one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, earning widespread acclaim for her work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.





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Nightingale of South India S Janaki passes away (PC: Twitter)





Indian music has lost one of its most cherished voices with the passing of legendary playback singer S Janaki at the age of 88. Admired for her remarkable versatility and emotional singing style, Janaki entertained generations of listeners through thousands of memorable songs recorded over a career spanning more than six decades. Her family confirmed that she passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones. The news has prompted heartfelt tributes from fans and members of the music fraternity, who continue to celebrate her immense contribution to Indian cinema and playback music across several languages.

Family announces S Janaki’s passing

Legendary playback singer S Janaki died at the age of 88, her family announced on Saturday. The news was shared by her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, through an emotional note on Instagram. According to the family, the veteran singer passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side. They also requested privacy as they mourned the loss of a beloved family member.

Sharing the note on behalf of the family, Apsara wrote, “It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki.” She further added, “She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music.”

See Apsara Vydyula’s post for late grandmother S Janaki here

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