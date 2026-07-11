FIFA World Cup 2026: Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler gives his predictions for remaining quarter-final matches

While analyzing the matchup between the reigning champions and Swiss unit, Robbie Fowler believes Argentina’s real strength lies in the clever movement and technical quality of their entire lineup.

Fowler explained that dealing with Argentina is exceptionally difficult because defenders cannot afford to focus on just one player. Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez move across the frontline constantly, forcing opposing defenders to stay alert for the full 90 minutes.

The Liverpool legend emphasized that Switzerland must rely on a solid, collective defensive structure rather than worrying about a single star. If the Swiss focus too much attention on stopping Messi or Alvarez, other players like Enzo Fernandez will find the space to step up and hurt them.

“It’s extremely difficult because you’re not dealing with just one player. Messi and Alvarez are constantly on the move, so defenders have to stay alert throughout the game. The key isn’t focusing on stopping one individual, but having a collective defensive structure. If you concentrate too much on Messi or Álvarez, players like Enzo Fernández or others can step up and hurt you,” Robbie Fowler said via Zee5.

According to Fowler, Argentina’s real weapon is how they break apart defensive blocks using rapid passing combinations and smart running off the ball. Even when they are not running at lightning speed on the counter-attack, their quick one-touch passing routinely opens up dangerous angles and gaps in the opposition defense.

“Argentina may not always counter at lightning speed, but their quick one-touch passing and clever off-the-ball movement constantly create angles and spaces,” Fowler added.

Fowler also warned that Switzerland cannot simply sit back and defend deep inside their own box for the entire game. He noted that if a team spends the whole match just trying to survive, Argentina will eventually unlock them.

The Swiss must keep their discipline but also show bravery by attacking when the chance opens up. They need to play through Argentina’s high press, force their defenders backward, and rely on overall team balance rather than obsessing over Messi.

“If you simply spend 90 minutes defending, Argentina will eventually find a way through. Switzerland have to remain disciplined, but they also need to recognize the right moments to get on the front foot, play through Argentina’s press and put their defense under pressure,” Fowler advised Switzerland

England’s midfield has the upper hand against Norway

In another massive quarter-final matchup, England face Norway in a game headlined by two of the most dangerous strikers in world football, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Fowler believes both forwards bring far more to their teams than just goals. Aside from their clinical finishing, their sheer physical presence draws defenders away, creating vital space for their teammates to exploit. Both players possess elite off-the-ball movement that improves the performance of everyone around them.

However, Fowler feels England hold a distinct advantage in the center of the pitch. On paper, the Three Lions possess a stronger midfield unit. Declan Rice has provided excellent control, Elliot Anderson has done his job quietly and effectively, and Jude Bellingham has stood out as one of the absolute best players in the tournament so far.

“Haaland and Kane’s biggest quality after goalscoring is their presence. They create space for teammates, their movement is among the very best in world football, and they make everyone around them better. On paper, England have the stronger midfield. Declan Rice has been excellent, Elliot Anderson has quietly done his job, and Jude Bellingham has been one of the standout players of the tournament,” Robbie Fowler concluded.