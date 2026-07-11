UP horror: 7-year-old girl’s body found in under-construction mall in Ghaziabad; police detain suspects

The body of a girl was found in the basement of an under-construction mall in Ghaziabad. The family alleged that the girl’s body showed signs of a severe head injury and multiple fractures.





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The body of a seven-year-old was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Representational image





In a shocking incident, the body of a seven-year-old girl was found in the basement of an under-construction mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday. The incident took place in the Raj Nagar Extension area and has triggered shock and anger among locals.

According to the post-mortem examination, the girl had been raped before she died, with a head injury identified as the cause of death. The victim’s family, originally from Bihar, had been staying in temporary settlements near the construction site, where they had lived for the past few years.

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The family claims that the suspects used snacks, chips, and cold drinks to trick the young girl into coming inside the building. They say she was then attacked and raped by two men before being killed and dumped in the second basement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ziauddin Ahmad said Nandgram police station received information around 1 am on Saturday that a child’s body had been found inside the under-construction mall.

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Subsequently, police personnel reached the spot, and senior officers inspected the scene. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence from the site, the ACP said.

He said a case is being registered under relevant provisions based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family. Some suspects have been detained for questioning, and police are investigating the case from all possible angles, the official added.