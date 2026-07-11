Who is Rohit Chandel? TV actor arrested under POCSO after 16-year-old girl charges him over alleged stalking and assault

Rohit Chandel has become the centre of attention after serious allegations led to his arrest. Here’s everything to know about the television actor, his career and the latest legal developments.





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TV actor Rohit Chandel arrested in Mumbai under POCSO (PC: Twitter)





Television actor Rohit Chandel has found himself at the centre of a serious legal controversy after being arrested in Mumbai following allegations made by a 16-year-old girl. The actor, known for appearing in several popular television shows, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has drawn widespread attention as police continue their investigation. While Rohit has built a successful career on television over the past decade, the latest development has shifted the spotlight from his professional achievements to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Why was Rohit Chandel arrested?

Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police arrested Rohit Chandel after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassing and assaulting her. Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is currently underway, and officials are examining all aspects of the case.

What has the minor alleged?

According to the complaint, the minor alleged that Rohit Chandel repeatedly contacted her using his personal mobile number as well as several other phone numbers despite her objections. She claimed that the actor continued reaching out to her even after she made it clear that she did not wish to communicate with him.

The girl further alleged that on July 5 Rohit approached her near her residential building. She claimed he chased her before getting into an argument. According to the complaint, he allegedly abused her verbally and assaulted her by hitting her. Based on these allegations, police booked the actor under the POCSO Act. He has also been charged under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to stalking and Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt.

Rohit Chandel’s arrest and court proceedings

Police arrested Rohit Chandel from his residence in Dahisar on Friday. He was later produced before a special POCSO court which remanded him to police custody as the investigation continues. Confirming the development, a police official said, “Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case.” Officials have also confirmed that the actor and the 16-year-old girl knew each other. However, they have not disclosed the nature of their acquaintance, stating that it forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Who is Rohit Chandel?

Rohit Chandel is a well-known Indian television actor who has built a strong career through several popular Hindi shows. He started his acting journey in 2014 with a small role in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. Before getting his first break, he reportedly went through more than 90 unsuccessful auditions.

Over the years, he earned recognition for portraying Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store. He also expanded his career by working in OTT projects including Escaype Live and appeared in international productions. Most recently, he has been seen playing Ishaan in the musical drama Sairaab.

About Sairaab

Sairaab premiered on Star Plus on June 2, 2026 and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. The musical romantic drama features Rohit Chandel as Ishaan, a successful pop star whose life revolves around music and fame. The show marked another important project in the actor’s television career before the latest legal controversy brought him into the headlines.

Meanwhile, the allegations against Rohit Chandel are currently under investigation. Police have not disclosed additional details beyond confirming the registration of the case and the actor’s arrest.