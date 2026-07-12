A cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chittergul area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, causing damage to agricultural land, orchards and several residential areas.





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Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Anantnag’s Chittergul, residential areas damaged(Photo Credit: Screengrab from X@ANI)





Anantnag: A cloudburst in the Nala Chotihall area of Chittergul in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday triggered flash floods. This incident has caused extensive damage to agricultural land, orchards, and residential areas. Following the event, district authorities immediately deployed emergency personnel to inspect the damage and implement appropriate relief and safety measures.

How did the district administration respond to the flash flood?

People residing in the area have stated that the abrupt floods wreaked havoc, with water inundating homes, destroying rice fields, and affecting apple orchards. They have appealed to the government for immediate assessment and compensation. Local resident Manzoor Ahmad Khan gave the details of the extent of damage caused.

Local resident Manzoor Ahmad Khan told ANI, “I appeal to the government. Yesterday, a sudden natural calamity–heavy rain–occurred. This rain triggered a massive flood. As a result, all the farmers here, whether they have paddy fields or orchards… especially the farmers’ orchards and paddy crops, have been severely damaged.” Furthermore, he stated, “All these fields and orchards have been destroyed. We request the government to provide compensation for these trees and crops, whether they are apple trees or paddy fields. Compensation must be given for this immense loss.”

#WATCH | Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: A cloudburst struck Nala Chotihall in the Chitergull area of south Kashmir, triggering a flash flood and prompting an immediate response from the district administration, with emergency teams rushed to the affected area to assess the… pic.twitter.com/vrZVB4riTz — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

Recalling the situation during the cloudburst, Khan said residents were forced to leave their homes due to the rising water levels. “Allah saved our lives with great difficulty. At that moment, our only concern was for ourselves and our children. Water entered our homes and even the mosque where we pray; it was surrounded by floodwater on all four sides. There is destruction everywhere,” he said.

What will the weather be in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming week?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from July 13 to July 17, while Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on July 16 and 17. “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad and Punjab during 11th-12th July; Himachal Pradesh during 11th-14th July; Uttarakhand during 11th-17th July; East Uttar Pradesh during 12th-15th July with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 11th July,” reads the IMD press release.

(With ANI Inputs)