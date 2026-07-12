Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in distress after getting dropped for India’s 5th T20I against England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appears visibly gutted in the Southampton dugout after being dropped following just three international outings against England





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/watch-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-in-distress-after-getting-dropped-for-indias-5th-t20i-against-england-8471824/ Copy









India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy during the second T20 International match between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Saturday, July 4, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted shedding tears in the dugout after getting dropped for the series concluding 5th T20I against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. His sadness might have surely multiplied after the Men in Blue suffered 4-0 whitewash ahead of the 3-match ODI series.

Earlier in the UK tour, India lost to Ireland by 2-0 in a series where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was benched. The 15-year-old received his debut senior cap in the 2nd T20I against England at Manchester as he replaced world cup winning wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson.

Given his recent form in the Indian Premier League, Sooryavanshi was expected to get going right away but he ended up scoring 14 on his debut. He was given two more chances in the 3rd and 4th T20I but he returned with scores of just 13 and 15 respectively.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen and Anjum Chopra inducted in ICC Hall of Fame – All you need to know

In between those matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced the 15-man squad for 3 T20Is in Zimbabwe later this month and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was included with Sanju Samson dropped. That sparked plenty of debate online and reports later suggested that Samson was rested because the tour was low profile.

Look at the way Vaibhav Suryavanshi is crying after being dropped, sitting alone in disappointment. 💔 It feels like a harsh decision by Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HbTn8Nxqrr — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) July 11, 2026

Now Sooryavanshi is expected to get his chances against Zimbabwe but after the end of the 5th T20I against England, he looked very upset. The teenager had sheer distress on his face, something he would want to change when he gets his next chance.

What happened in the 5th T20I between India vs England?

England defeated India by 56 runs in the fifth and final T20I at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to complete a dominant 4-0 series sweep.

After India won the toss and elected to bowl, England posted a massive 257/3, marking their highest-ever T20I total against India. Despite losing Phil Salt early, Jos Buttler and Harry Brook put together a spectacular 233-run partnership for the second wicket. Buttler hammered a blistering 131 off 64 balls, including 12 fours and eight sixes, while Brook remained unbeaten on a destructive 95 off 45 deliveries.

Chasing a monumental 258, India fought hard but struggled under the scoreboard pressure, finishing on 201/8. Ishan Kishan led the charge with a quick 56 off 35 balls, and Tilak Varma struck a fighting 53 off 25 balls. However, England’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals, led by Sam Curran’s 3/36, to seal a comfortable victory.