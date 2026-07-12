Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 Ajay Devgn Riteish Deshmukh & Arshad Warsi starrer sees 60 percent growth India net collection climbs to

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 2: Dhamaal 4 has shown a positive jump in its second-day box office performance. The comedy entertainer starring Ajay Devgn and a popular ensemble cast has attracted audiences, with collections improving after the opening day.





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Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 2 (PC: IMDb)





The much-awaited comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 has started its box office journey with strong audience interest. After making its debut in theatres, the film entered its second day with more viewers turning up for shows, especially during the weekend rush. The first few days are always important for a movie as they give an idea about audience interest and how well the film can continue its theatrical run. Dhamaal 4 seems to have benefited from its comedy genre, familiar franchise value and the popularity of its star cast. While the opening day gave an early picture of the film’s performance, Day 2 brought more attention as collections witnessed improvement. The coming days will show whether the movie can maintain this momentum and continue attracting families and comedy lovers.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 2

Dhamaal 4 recorded 60% growth on its second day and collected around Rs 22.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The comedy film has managed to create curiosity among viewers because of its connection with the popular Dhamaal franchise.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 37.29%, with morning shows at 12.77%, afternoon shows at 33.92%, evening shows at 43.77%, and night shows witnessing the highest occupancy at 58.69%. As of now, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 36.50 crore in India.

Dhamaal 4 worldwide box office collection

Talking about the Dhamaal 4 worldwide collection, the film has made a promising start at the global box office. Sacnilk reports, Dhamaal 4 has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 48.80 crore and will soon enter Rs 50 crore mark globally. The overseas performance has also contributed to the overall numbers, helping the film build a healthy opening weekend total. Comedy films often depend heavily on audience word of mouth, and positive reactions can help maintain collections beyond the first few days.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is the latest addition to the popular comedy franchise known for its fun-filled storyline and entertaining characters. The film features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Esha Gupta.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie continues the franchise’s focus on comedy and entertaining situations. The makers have aimed to bring back the fun elements that audiences have enjoyed in previous installments but Dhamaal 4 getting mixed reviews so far from the audience.