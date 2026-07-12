The Alliance: Sohail Khan recalls difficult phase that led to divorce from Seema Sajdeh, says: 'Nahi chal...'

Opening up like never before, Sohail Khan discussed the struggles he faced before his separation from Seema Sajdeh. The actor spoke about balancing personal relationships and professional challenges while looking back at an important phase of his life.





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Sohail Khan shares reason behind divorce from Seema Sajdeh (PC: Twitter)





Sohail Khan has opened up about one of the most personal phases of his life during his appearance on the reality show The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The actor and filmmaker spoke about his separation from former wife Seema Sajdeh and reflected on the circumstances that affected their marriage. The conversation became emotional as the two reunited inside the show and discussed their journey with honesty and respect. While their relationship changed over the years, Sohail revealed that they still share a strong bond because of their children and the understanding they have built after parting ways.

Sohail Khan talks about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh

During the latest episode of The Alliance, wildcard contestant Seema Sajdeh entered the show and reunited with Sohail Khan. The former couple shared a warm moment and appeared genuinely happy to see each other after being apart.

Following Seema’s entry, Sohail took responsibility for the challenges that affected their marriage. When asked about the reason behind their separation, he admitted that a difficult phase in his professional life also impacted his personal relationship. Sohail said, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha, so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved.”

Sohail says Seema remains an important part of his life

While speaking about Seema, Sohail expressed deep respect for her and acknowledged her role as the mother of his two sons. He shared that their separation did not erase the importance of their relationship. He said that Seema will always hold a special place in his life because she is the mother of his children. Sohail also thanked The Alliance for bringing them together again and giving them a chance to communicate openly. According to him, there was a missing connection between them after their separation and the show helped rebuild that comfort and understanding.

Seema calls Sohail her ‘only ally’

After entering the show, Seema referred to Sohail as her “only ally” inside the house. Their equation became one of the highlights of the episode as viewers witnessed their mature approach towards their past. During a conversation, contestant Nikhil Chinappa asked Sohail about responsibility in their marriage while discussing the role of partners in maintaining a relationship. Sohail responded by accepting his mistakes and sharing his perspective on what went wrong.

Sohail and Seema’s bond after separation and co-parenting journey

Sohail and Seema continue to maintain a respectful relationship despite their divorce. The former couple is focused on co-parenting their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. During the show, Seema revealed that their younger son Yohan supports her participation, while their elder son Nirvaan wants Sohail to win the competition. Sohail also shared that both children currently live with him and Seema visits his house regularly to spend time with them. He added that she still has a key to his home, highlighting the comfort and trust they share.

A look back at Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s relationship

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 after initially eloping. They first had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikkah ceremony. The couple welcomed two sons during their marriage. After nearly 24 years together, Sohail and Seema separated in 2022. However, they have remained on good terms and continue to be part of each other’s lives. The new episodes of Alliance stream on Prime Video every day at 12 noon.