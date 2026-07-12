‘Deeply Worrisome’: India reacts to attack on GFS Galaxy Ship off the coast of Oman amid US-Iran war

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it is keeping a close watch on developments and urged all sides to work towards immediate de-escalation.





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India has condemned the attack on ships crossing through the Strait of Hormuz. PTI





Condemning the Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged cargo ship that left an Indian sailor missing, India on Sunday called for restraint and stressed the need for dialogue to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The GFS Galaxy was attacked by Iranian forces in waters off Oman on Sunday morning, the UKMTO said. A fire broke out on board, prompting the crew to abandon the ship and take shelter in a lifeboat.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian national is reportedly missing,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement, without naming Iran in connection with the attack.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it remains in close contact with Omani officials and is monitoring the rescue efforts. It also acknowledged and thanked the authorities for their continued support.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the statement said.

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India reiterated its call for ending the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region, and said that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in line with international law, “must be restored at the earliest”.

US-Iran war escalates

After the IRGC Navy attacked the GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump ordered renewed air strikes on Iran. The US Central Command said the vessel caught fire and suffered major damage to its engine room, forcing it to halt its journey.

According to the IRGC Navy, the GFS Galaxy was attacked after it allegedly switched off its systems and compromised maritime security. The statement also announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the US ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

This marked the third time in a week that the US had launched strikes against Iran, with Washington citing attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as the reason.

Loud explosions were heard across several Iranian locations, including the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Chabahar, along with Qeshm Island, where an underground missile facility is reportedly located.

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The IRGC retaliated by launching ballistic missile strikes on US military bases in Oman, Kuwait and Jordan, including Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, and said it destroyed command and control centres and drone and refuelling facilities.

Several Gulf nations reported responding to Iranian attacks, with Kuwait intercepting aerial targets, the UAE countering missile and drone threats, and Qatar stopping a missile attack amid reports of explosions in Doha.