Trisha Krishnan pays heartfelt tribute to S Janaki with unseen pics from legendary singer last on screen appearance in 96 Carrying your

Actor Trisha Krishnan has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary playback singer S Janaki after her passing, sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos from 96. Her emotional note and the rare pictures have touched fans, bringing back memories of the singer’s final appearance on screen.





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Trisha Krishnan with S Janaki (PC: Instagram)





The passing of legendary playback singer S Janaki has left the Indian film industry and music lovers heartbroken. As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, actor Trisha Krishnan has remembered the iconic singer with an emotional message that has struck a chord with fans. Along with her heartfelt words, Trisha shared a set of unseen photographs from the filming of 96, where the veteran singer made her final on-screen appearance. The rare moments have once again reminded fans of the warmth, humility and grace that defined Janaki Amma both on and off the screen.

Trisha remembers S Janaki with an emotional note

Taking to Instagram, Trisha Krishnan shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs featuring herself and S Janaki during the making of 96. In her tribute, the actor wrote that carrying Janaki Amma’s name in one of the most special films of her career would always remain one of her greatest honours.

She wrote, “Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life.But knowing you and being loved by you is something I’ll cherish forever.Thank you for your hugs,your kindness,your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls.Your voice will live forever.

Rest peacefully Janaki Amma

I will miss you terribly”

Trisha said the singer’s voice would continue to live forever and that she would miss her deeply. The emotional message quickly received love from fans, many of whom praised the special bond the two shared.

Trisha Krishnan and S Janaki in 96

Trisha Krishnan played Janaki Devi in the 2018 Tamil romantic drama 96, directed by C Prem Kumar and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The character’s name itself was a tribute to the legendary playback singer.

S Janaki also appeared as herself in a touching sequence filmed for the movie. Although the scene was eventually removed from the theatrical release, it was later released online and became a favourite among fans. The cameo turned out to be S Janaki’s final appearance in front of the camera.

S Janaki’s legacy continues to inspire generations

S Janaki passed away at the age of 88, bringing an end to an extraordinary career that spanned more than six decades. Following the news of her passing, tributes came from actors, musicians, political leaders, and fans across the country. Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest playback singers and Nightingale of South India, she recorded thousands of songs across several Indian languages and became a beloved voice for generations of listeners. Her remarkable versatility, emotional depth and timeless melodies earned her immense respect throughout the music industry.