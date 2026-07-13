Bandhan Bank launches “Cyber Cop” campaign, as part of CSR initiative

Kolkata, July 13, 2026: Bandhan Bank today announced the launch of “Cyber Cop”, a nationwide cyber awareness campaign under its CSR programme, in association with prominent film director Rohit Shetty. The initiative aims to promote safer digital behaviour and help citizens respond more effectively to ever-increasing cyber frauds.

The campaign comes amid a sharp rise in cybercrime across India. Government-linked data indicates that losses reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal reached around ₹22,495 crore in 2025, with over 24 lakh complaints recorded during the year.

“Cyber Cop” seeks to simplify cyber safety through films, awareness messaging, and public outreach, encouraging people to adopt a simple behaviour — “Pause. Verify. Report.” It also directs citizens to report incidents via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the 1930 helpline.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has joined the campaign to strengthen its reach, bringing a strong cultural connect through his well-known ‘cop universe’, while reinforcing the idea that cyber threats are now part of everyday digital life.

Bandhan Bank Spokesperson says, “Cyber fraud is one of the most pressing challenges in India’s digital ecosystem. With ‘Cyber Cop’, we aim to build awareness that helps people pause before they act, verify before they trust, and report promptly.”

Through this initiative, Bandhan Bank aims to support wider public awareness efforts and empower individuals to make safer decisions while engaging with digital financial services.

About the campaign:

Cyber Cop is a CSR initiative by Bandhan Bank, presented by Hindustan Times and implemented by Aident Social Welfare Organisation. The initiative focuses on awareness, safe digital behaviour, and timely reporting of cyber fraud.