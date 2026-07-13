Delhi CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk loses 8.2 kg as fast enters 16th day, AAP leaders reach site

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned why the government had not initiated talks with the protesters despite the prolonged agitation and the deteriorating health of those on hunger strike.





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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest Delhi





CJP Protest Delhi: Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health is deteriorating rapidly on Day 16 of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Supporting a 24-day protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged examination irregularities, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg. With his blood glucose plunging to a critical 67 mg/dL and blood pressure dropping to 107/70 mm Hg, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urgently pleaded with the Centre to intervene before lives are lost, drawing high-profile attention as AAP leaders arrive at the site.

What is happening at Delhi CJP protest?

With Wangchuk’s indefinite fast entering Day 16, his health has deteriorated further. According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk’s total weight loss has reached 8.2 kg, his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL and his blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mm Hg. The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered Day 24 on Monday.

On the day, AISA activist Deepak was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health deteriorated after fasting 16 days.

In a statement, AISA said Deepak had lost around 15 per cent of his body weight and his blood pressure had fallen to 80/40 mm Hg over the past three days, prompting doctors to advise immediate hospitalisation due to the risk of organ damage.

In a subsequent update, AISA said doctors informed them that Deepak was undergoing hypovolemic shock, a critical condition caused by inadequate blood flow to vital organs, and was receiving treatment to manage the condition.

The organisation, however, said its members Neha, Manish and Aameen would continue the indefinite hunger strike.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questions government

Addressing a press conference, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned why the government had not initiated talks with the protesters despite the prolonged agitation and the deteriorating health of those on hunger strike.

AAP delegation reaches protest site

Earlier in the day, an AAP delegation led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi visited the protest site and extended support to the agitation.

CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, along with senior CPI(M) leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also expressed solidarity with the protesters, according to the CJP.

In a post on X, Atishi said repeated paper leaks are destroying the future of crores of youths, asserting that Wangchuk and several students have been on a hunger strike for 16 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

“We stand with them in this fight for the rights of the youth. This authoritarian BJP government will have to bow,” she wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)