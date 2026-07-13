Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team wins historic first International T20 tour against Sri Lanka

Team India won the fifth and final match by 7 wickets after restricting the Sri Lankan team to 40/10 in 13.5 overs the first innings





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/indian-womens-deaf-cricket-team-wins-historic-first-international-t20-tour-against-sri-lanka-8473073/ Copy









Indian women’s deaf team celebrates after winning the series against Sri Lanka. (Credits: Special arrangement)





The Indian Deaf Women’s Cricket Team won the historic first-ever international T20 series, defeating the host Sri Lankan Deaf Women’s Cricket Team 5-0 this week. The landmark tour marked the Indian deaf women’s team’s debut on the international stage.

They played four matches at the De Soysa International Cricket Stadium in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka. On 13th July, Team India won the fifth and final match by 7 wickets after restricting the Sri Lankan team to 40/10 in 13.5 overs the first innings.



Read more:

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Luck To Indian Deaf Cricket Team For England T20Is



The final match was followed by a grand closing ceremony attended by Hon. Sunil Kumara Gamage, Minister of Sports, Sri Lanka, and Hon. Maitrey Kulkarni, Deputy High Commissioner of India, as Chief Guests, along with Mr. Sugath Wasantha, Member of Parliament, Sri Lanka, as Guest of Honour. At the ceremony, the trophies were presented to the champion and runner-up teams by the Chief Guest Hon. Maitrey Kulkarni, Deputy High Commissioner of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), said: “The performance of the Indian women’s team here in Sri Lanka shows that, just like their male counterparts, the Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team is also ready to take on and dominate the international platform. I am truly grateful to the Sri Lanka Deaf Cricket Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sri Lanka, for their valued partnership and generous support this past week. I am also thankful to the sponsors, the management, and ground staff at De Soysa International Stadium for the wonderful job they did over the past week. I once again congratulate all the players from India and Sri Lanka on this historic feat and wish them the best for the future.”

Commenting about the landmark series, Mr. Jaswinder Narang, CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation said, “We at Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, are proud to be the Principal Sponsor of the Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team for this historic tour. Their performance this past week has shown the world that nothing can hold India back when it comes to cricket, and that our passion for the sport knows no boundaries. I congratulate the team on this landmark achievement and thank the Sri Lanka Deaf Cricket Association and the host nation for their incredible hospitality.”

Present on the occasion, Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA added, “To win their first-ever international T20 series 4-0 on debut is an extraordinary feat by our women cricketers. These athletes are role models who have put Indian deaf women’s cricket on the global map. We are deeply thankful to Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla Group, and our hosts in Sri Lanka for their partnership. It would not have been possible without you. I would also like to thank the Sri Lankan women’s team for the amazing competition they displayed over the past week.”

Special Awards:

Player of the Final Match: Shradda Vaishnav (India)

Best Bowler of the Series: Chandani Khan (India)

Best Batter of the Series: Needa Zabi Shaikh (India)

Player of the Series: Reddy Jyoshna (India)