Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release: When and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rs 100 crore action-drama film online

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is all set to make its OTT debut after impressing audiences in theatres.





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Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT release date (PC: Twitter)





Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s latest blockbuster Maa Inti Bangaaram is now ready to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere. After enjoying a successful theatrical run and crossing the impressive Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, the action-drama is all set to arrive on OTT. The film has been praised for combining commercial entertainment with an emotional story led by a strong female protagonist. Fans who missed watching it on the big screen will soon be able to stream the movie from the comfort of their homes.

When and where to watch Maa Inti Bangaaram online

The makers have officially confirmed that Maa Inti Bangaaram will premiere on JioHotstar from July 17. The announcement was made after the film completed an impressive theatrical run across India and overseas. Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the film is produced by Raj Nidimoru, Himank Reddy Duvvuru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The movie features Samantha in the lead role, with Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale playing pivotal characters. The film stood out for presenting a woman as the central force in a mainstream commercial entertainer. Its blend of action, emotion and family drama connected with audiences, helping it emerge as one of Samantha’s biggest box office successes.

See Maa Inti Bangaaram’s official OTT release post here

Samantha opens up about the film’s success

Following the film’s remarkable box office performance, Samantha shared an emotional note reflecting on the journey behind its success. She admitted that in the days leading up to the release, she constantly questioned whether people even knew about the film. She wondered if the promotions were reaching audiences and whether the movie would receive enough attention at the box office.

Why Maa Inti Bangaaram received appreciation?

Apart from its box office numbers, the film received praise for placing a woman at the centre of an action-packed commercial entertainer without compromising on emotion or mass appeal. The film further strengthened Samantha’s image as an actress capable of leading performance-driven action films following acclaimed projects like The Family Man 2, Yashoda and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Director Nandini Reddy was also appreciated for presenting a commercial story with a refreshing perspective while keeping Samantha’s character at the heart of the narrative.

Samantha confirms pregnancy

During the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared another piece of happy news with her fans. The actor confirmed that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker husband Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha revealed that she is currently in her first trimester and is expected to welcome her baby in December 2026. She also announced that she will take a short maternity break from acting before returning to films after embracing motherhood. The announcement made the film’s success even more special for her fans, who celebrated both her professional milestone and the beginning of a new chapter in her personal life.