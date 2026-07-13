FIFA World Cup 2026: England’s record in semi-finals ahead of massive clash against reigning champions Argentina

England’s men’s national football team has faced a long history of heartbreak and narrow misses when reaching the final stages of major tournaments. Heading into their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina in Atlanta, England’s historical record in World Cup semi-finals stands at just one win and three losses out of four appearances.

The Three Lions reached their very first World Cup semi-final back in 1966 on home soil. In that historic match at Wembley Stadium, Bobby Charlton scored twice to secure a – victory over a talented Portugal side. That remains England’s only semi-final win in World Cup history, a stepping stone that allowed them to lift their sole world title days later.

It took another 24 years for England to return to the final four. At the 1990 World Cup in Italy, Bobby Robson’s team went toe-to-toe with West Germany. Gary Lineker scored an equalizer to send the game into extra time and a penalty shootout, where England ultimately suffered a painful 4-3 defeat.

The modern era has seen England reach the semi-finals twice under manager Gareth Southgate, but the outcomes remained frustratingly similar. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Kieran Trippier gave England an early lead against Croatia with a brilliant free-kick.

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However, Croatia equalized in the second half and struck a decisive blow in extra time to win 2-1. Now in 2026, Jude Bellingham’s extra-time heroics against Brazil guided England to yet another semi-final, though their overall record in major semi-finals continues to be a major talking point.

Across all major tournaments, including the UEFA European Championship, England’s semi-final record has historically been an uphill struggle. While they broke their Euros semi-final jinx in recent editions, the World Cup stage has proven a much tougher mountain to climb.

With a major showdown against Lionel Messi’s Argentina on the horizon, England has a chance to change the narrative and reach their first World Cup final outside of their home country.

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