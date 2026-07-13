CGH Earth Wellness Introduces The Metabolic Reset

CGH Earth Wellness announced The Metabolic Reset, a thoughtfully designed 7-day wellness program at Prakriti Shakti, Clinic of Natural Medicine by CGH Earth Wellness, created to help guests pause, reset, and reconnect with their health. The program is tailored for first-time wellness seekers and offers a restorative introduction to naturopathy in a peaceful natural setting. The Metabolic Reset is positioned as a healing environment for metabolism, heart health, and overall wellbeing, with a focus on sleep, digestion, immunity, energy, and emotional balance.

Prakriti Shakti, CGH Earth Wellness

Many guests who have experienced Prakriti Shakti understand the value of a few days spent in nature, with wholesome food, yoga, rest and naturopathy. The metabolic reset program’s objective is that wellbeing should be accessible, restorative and rooted in nature. It is especially relevant for those who have been experiencing fatigue, stress, weight concerns, poor sleep or just feel the need to take care of themselves holistically. The 7-day Metabolic Reset Programme offers an immersive, physician-led wellness experience designed to rebalance the body’s metabolic health. Each day includes personalised medical consultations, two bespoke healing therapies, guided group yoga therapy, expert lifestyle and wellness coaching, and seamless airport transfers from Kochi—bringing together clinical expertise, holistic healing, and thoughtful hospitality in one restorative journey.

Dr. Cijith Sreedhar, Chief Medical Officer at Prakriti Shakti – “The Metabolic Reset is our way of helping people take a pause and reconnect with their health in a natural and sustainable way. Through personalized consultations, curated therapies, and doctor-prescribed diet guidance, we help guests begin a more mindful relationship with their metabolic health.”

Prakriti Shakti, the clinic of natural medicine by CGH Earth Wellness is set amidst a serene natural landscape designed to support healing, reset and renewal. The fan- cooled twin cottages have private balconies surrounded by lush foliage creating a calm and restorative environment for guests to slow down and reconnect with themselves.

The Metabolic Reset at Prakriti Shakti reflects a holistic approach to wellness, reminding us that wellbeing can begin with one thoughtful choice. This program can be a special wellness gift that you can share with someone you care about- a family member, friend, colleague who can benefit from a gentle reset of their health and lifestyle.



So, this monsoon, give the gift of wellness and make a difference to someone’s life. For more information on Prakriti Shakti please visit www.prakritishakti.com.

About CGH Earth Experience Wellness

The art of healing meets the science of health at CGH Earth Experience Wellness – with experiences that heal your body, mind and soul. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, CGH Earth Wellness offers holistic healthcare based on Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga. It also addresses one’s overall state of wellbeing through experiences that are fulfilling and enriching for the self. All of the transformative experiences offered by CGH Earth Wellness are intrinsically nourished by the core values that are at the heart of all the group’s hospitality and healthcare. The CGH Earth Wellness Group believes that operating with environmental sensitivity, including and benefiting local community and adopting the local ethos are the only ways to revive, sustain and thrive as a global collective.

A pioneer in responsible tourism in India and with a credible background spanning over five decades in offering uniquely immersive travel experiences, CGH Earth Wellness diversified into wellness with the start of Ayurveda Healthcare 17 years back at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana. Subsequently, Prakriti Shakti was started in 2018, which offers naturopathy healthcare, another system of holistic healing with roots in indigenous wisdom. These centres are certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers). While the Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing centres primarily addressed the body, SwaSwara was CGH Earth’s quest towards redefining the meaning of a true holiday. Embraced by the wilderness on the seashore of Om beach, SwaSwara addressed the mind by offering rejuvenating and immersive experiences to release, re-focus and recalibrate the self.

For more information on CGH Earth Wellness, please visit www.cghearthwellness.com.