For Kiro, Every Day is Clean Beauty Day

As National Clean Beauty Day, observed on July 15, draws attention to the growing global movement towards more conscious beauty choices, consumers are becoming increasingly mindful of what goes into the products they use every day. The conversation around clean beauty is evolving—moving beyond simply asking what is left out of a formula to understanding what goes in, why it belongs there and how thoughtfully every product has been created.

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For Kiro, this has never been a trend. It has been the foundation of the brand since its inception. Part of the early wave of clean beauty brands redefining makeup in India, Kiro was built on a simple conviction: women should never have to choose between products that perform beautifully and products that respect their skin.

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“When we started Kiro, we kept coming back to one simple thought: if women are wearing makeup for hours every day, those products deserve the same level of thought and care that we expect from skincare. That belief became the foundation of everything we create—from the ingredients we choose to the way every formula is developed and tested,” says Vasundhara Patni, Founder and CEO, Kiro.

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Today, makeup is no longer reserved for special occasions. It moves through workdays, commutes, celebrations, meetings and everyday moments. It stays on the skin for hours and becomes part of a woman’s daily routine. For Kiro, that everyday relationship with beauty makes thoughtful formulation not just important, but essential.



For Kiro, clean beauty has never been about creating a list of ingredients to avoid. It is about taking responsibility for every ingredient that goes into a formula—understanding its purpose, its role and ensuring every choice is made with the consumer’s skin in mind.



Every ingredient should earn its place. Every claim should be backed by evidence. Every formulation should deliver on the promise it makes to the woman using it.



This philosophy extends far beyond the product itself. For Kiro, clean beauty is a business responsibility that influences decisions across the organisation from ingredient selection and clinical testing to sourcing, packaging choices and transparent communication. The brand believes that responsible beauty cannot exist only inside the formula; it must be reflected in the way a company operates.



“Clean beauty is not always the easiest path, and it certainly isn’t the cheapest one. Thoughtful formulations cost more. Rigorous testing costs more. Responsible sourcing and considered packaging choices require greater investment. These decisions impact costs, timelines and the way we build the business. But if we believe women should not have to compromise on the products they use every day, then we have to hold ourselves to that same standard. Responsibility cannot be a marketing layer; it has to be built into every decision we make,” says Patni.



The same intentionality extends to sustainability. For Kiro, responsible beauty is not about claiming perfection; it is about making more conscious choices at every stage, including packaging decisions while balancing environmental responsibility, functionality and accessibility. Sustainability, like clean formulation, must be embedded into the business rather than treated as an occasional initiative.



That no-compromise philosophy is reflected across Kiro’s portfolio, where skincare-first formulations meet high-performance makeup. The Barely There SPF 35 Skin Tint combines hydration, SPF protection and lightweight coverage in a single effortless formula designed for modern routines. The Velvet Souffle Hydrating Matte Lipstick, enriched with CoQ10 and Aquaxyl, was clinically tested to demonstrate a 59% improvement in hydration and a 23% improvement in skin barrier function while delivering up to eight hours of dermatologist-assessed wear. Innovations such as Pigment Drops further reflect the brand’s belief in personalised beauty and shades designed to feel intuitive and relevant for Indian skin tones.



Equally important is creating products that work for the realities of women’s lives. Multifunctional formulations that simplify routines, textures designed for all-day comfort and shades developed for diverse Indian skin tones reflect Kiro’s larger belief that beauty should adapt to women, not the other way around.



“We have always believed that products should work harder so women don’t have to. The modern woman does not need more steps; she needs better solutions. Our responsibility is to create products that fit into her life, products that perform, feel good on the skin and genuinely earn their place in her routine,” adds Patni.



From clinically substantiated claims and ingredient-led storytelling to authentic campaign imagery featuring real skin and minimal retouching, Kiro continues to build trust through transparency, evidence and honesty.



This National Clean Beauty Day, Kiro celebrates more than a movement—it celebrates a philosophy that has guided the brand since day one. By combining intentional ingredients, clinically backed formulations and transparent communication, Kiro continues to prove that women should never have to compromise between makeup that performs beautifully and makeup that cares for their skin.