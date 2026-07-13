NIIT Foundation Re-certified as a Great Place To Work® in India for June 2026-June 2027

NIIT Foundation has earned the Great Place To Work® Certification in India for the June 2026 – June 2027 period, marking its third consecutive year of receiving this prestigious recognition. The certification reflects NIIT Foundation’s continued commitment to sustaining a workplace culture built on trust, collaboration, inclusivity, and a shared sense of purpose.



NIIT Foundation has been Great Place To Work® Certified for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, inclusivity, and purpose



The certification is based on an independent assessment conducted by the Great Place To Work®, which captures employee’s experiences and perceptions of their workplace. This year, NIIT Foundation recorded an overall Trust Index Score of 86%, with 458 employees participating in the survey. The organisation also performed strongly across key workplace dimensions, including Corporate Image (89%), Pride (89%), Leadership Behaviour (88%), Communication (88%), and Justice (87%), reflecting the confidence employees have in the NIIT Foundation’s culture and leadership.



Commenting on the recognition, Sapna Moudgil, CEO, NIIT Foundation, said, “This certification is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our people. It is a recognition of the culture we have built together, one rooted in trust, collaboration, inclusivity, and a shared commitment to our purpose. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued, respected, empowered to learn, and inspired to create meaningful social impact.”



The survey also highlighted several areas where NIIT Foundation scored above the Great Place To Work® benchmark. Employees appreciated the organization’s emphasis on professional development, fair and inclusive management practices, workplace safety, and its welcoming environment for new team members. Many also expressed pride in the NIIT Foundation’s contribution to society and the positive impact of its work, reinforcing the strong sense of purpose that defines the organization.

Established in 2004, NIIT Foundation works to bridge the digital divide by expanding access to education, digital literacy, employability, and skill development opportunities for underserved communities. Through partnerships with government agencies, corporate organizations, and civil society the NIIT Foundation delivers high-impact programs that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and stay true to its commitment of reaching the unreached.



The Great Place To Work® Certification is another milestone in NIIT Foundation’s journey of investing in its people while advancing its social mission. It reflects the NIIT Foundation’s ongoing efforts to foster a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to contribute to meaningful and lasting change.



About NIIT Foundation

NIIT Foundation (NF) is a not-for-profit education society (NGO) established by the promoters of NIIT in 2004. The Foundation implements CSR programs for Corporates and Corporate Foundations and also builds strong partnerships with NGOs to drive sustainable and scalable development.



Its mission is to positively impact the underprivileged of the country through educational initiatives and skill development programs. NIIT Foundation has a mandate to reach the unreached, uncared and unattended to ensure inclusive development of India. With a strong pan-India footprint, NIIT Foundation reaches underserved communities across 28 states and 3 Union Territories.



Guided by its mandate to bridge the education and employability gap at the grassroots level, NIIT Foundation implements a wide range of programs and initiatives, including Career and Skill Development programs, Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Cyber Security, Community Awareness programs, the Digital Bus initiative, Hole-in-the-Wall Learning Stations, and AI-enabled programs in the IT–ITeS domain.



NIIT Foundation is a Great Place To Work® (GPTW) certified organization for three consecutive years and ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting its strong people-centric culture, robust governance, and commitment to quality and continuous improvement.



NIIT Foundation works on social development initiatives, including education, digital inclusion, and skilling for underserved communities. All programs and partnerships are undertaken solely by NIIT Foundation. Any reference to any other similarly named entity in relation to NIIT Foundation’s initiatives is incorrect unless explicitly specified.



To know more, please visit our website, www.niitfoundation.org, and follow us on our social media channels.



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