Inside India's Luxury Housing Boom: What Affluent Homebuyers Are Choosing

India’s luxury residential market is witnessing unprecedented momentum, driven by rising incomes, increasing wealth creation, and evolving buyer aspirations. Today’s affluent homebuyers are no longer investing in premium residences merely as status symbols. Instead, they are seeking homes that offer curated lifestyles, wellness, exclusivity, and long-term value. This shift is reflected in the growing demand for thoughtfully designed developments such as MRG Crown, where contemporary design, premium amenities, and strategic location come together to meet the expectations of discerning buyers.

Inside India’s Luxury Housing Boom: What the Wealthy Are Buying

The luxury residential sector has expanded significantly over the past few years. Alongside India’s robust economic growth, the increasing number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs) has fuelled demand for premium homes. Investors are also viewing luxury real estate as a resilient asset class that offers both capital appreciation and wealth preservation, signalling a clear shift in buyer preferences.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian luxury housing market is expected to grow from USD 38.02 billion in 2024 to USD 101.92 billion by 2029, underscoring the sector’s immense growth potential. Recent market data also reflects this momentum. In the first quarter of 2024, nearly 28,020 new luxury homes were launched across India’s top cities. Luxury homes, typically priced above Rs 1.5 crore, accounted for around 21 percent of total residential sales, with approximately 27,070 units sold during the quarter. These numbers demonstrate the resilience of the premium housing segment despite global economic uncertainties.

What Affluent Buyers Are Looking For

The definition of luxury has evolved considerably. Buyers today expect far more than expansive floor plans or premium addresses. They are seeking integrated lifestyle experiences centred around wellness, sustainability, privacy, technology, and community living.

High-end apartments and condominiums continue to witness strong demand, with their share in quarterly sales rising from 5 percent in Q1 2022 to 11 percent in Q1 2024. Developments in prime locations offering world-class amenities, wellness facilities, green spaces, concierge services, and smart home features are increasingly preferred by affluent buyers.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also emerged as a significant force in India’s luxury housing market. Their investments in Indian real estate reached approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2023, and by 2025, NRIs are expected to account for nearly one-fourth of total real estate investments in the country. Their preference for branded, professionally managed, and future-ready residential developments continues to strengthen demand in the premium segment.

At the very top end of the market, ultra-luxury housing is witnessing remarkable growth. During the first eight months of 2024, 25 homes priced above Rs 40 crore were sold across India, generating sales worth Rs 2,443 crore. Mumbai accounted for 21 of these transactions, while Gurugram also emerged as a strong performer.

According to Anarock, properties priced above Rs 40 crore registered a 2 percent appreciation, while homes valued above Rs 100 crore recorded a 14 percent increase in prices. This reflects the growing appetite among India’s wealthiest buyers for exclusive, limited-edition residences that combine prestige with long-term investment potential.

Beyond primary residences, holiday homes, farmhouses, and luxury villas are becoming increasingly attractive. Approximately one-fourth of luxury buyers are investing in holiday homes, while nearly one-fifth prefer farmhouses, driven by the desire for spacious living, flexible work environments, and diversified real estate portfolios.

Emerging Luxury Investment Destinations

India’s luxury housing growth story is no longer confined to a single city. Multiple destinations are attracting affluent buyers based on economic activity, infrastructure development, and lifestyle offerings.

Gurugram has firmly established itself as one of India’s most dynamic luxury real estate destinations. Strong corporate demand, world-class infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and a growing inventory of premium developments have propelled the city to the forefront of luxury housing. The city also witnessed landmark ultra-luxury transactions during 2024, including a residential deal valued at nearly Rs 95 crore.

Within this landscape, projects such as MRG Crown reflect the changing expectations of luxury homebuyers by focusing on quality construction, thoughtfully designed living spaces, premium amenities, and an elevated lifestyle experience that extends beyond the home itself.

Mumbai continues to dominate India’s luxury housing market, accounting for nearly half of the country’s luxury inventory. Prestigious neighbourhoods such as Altamount Road and Bandra remain preferred destinations for high-value residential investments. Hyderabad is also emerging as a strong luxury market, particularly in locations such as Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Meanwhile, Goa and Alibaug continue to attract affluent buyers looking for luxury villas and second homes that combine lifestyle aspirations with long-term appreciation potential.

The Road Ahead

India’s luxury housing market is entering a new phase of sustained growth. Rising disposable incomes, expanding entrepreneurial wealth, favourable demographics, infrastructure-led development, and increasing global confidence in India’s economy are creating strong fundamentals for long-term expansion.

Luxury homes today are no longer viewed solely as symbols of success. They have become strategic assets that offer financial security, lifestyle enhancement, and legacy creation. As buyer expectations continue to evolve, developers who focus on design excellence, wellness, sustainability, and customer experience will shape the next chapter of India’s premium housing story.

For projects like MRG Crown, this transformation presents an opportunity to deliver not just premium residences, but thoughtfully curated living environments that align with the aspirations of India’s new generation of affluent homebuyers. As cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad continue to lead this growth, India’s luxury real estate sector is well positioned to remain one of the country’s most attractive long-term investment destinations.