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Good news for Delhiites: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi on THIS date; temperature likely to drop by 3 degrees

At least 6 places in Uttar Pradesh featured in the IMD’s list of locations recording maximum temperatures of over 45 degrees Celsius. Banda recorded the highest temperature at 47.6 degrees, around 4.1 notches above normal.

Delhi Weather Update (PTI Image)

New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites, as the city is likely to get respite from the scorching heat soon. The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a rain and thunderstorm alert once again for Delhi. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall on May 29. There is also a strong possibility of winds blowing at speeds of up to 60 kmph. Alerts for lightning strikes and thunderstorms have also been issued.

Owing to the rainfall, the temperatures may drop by 2–3 degrees Celsius. However, severe heat is expected on May 26 and 27, with dangerous heatwave conditions likely during the afternoon. Earlier on Monday, Delhi recorded its hottest night in 14 years, with intense heat and heatwave-like conditions persisting even during the night.

ALSO READ: Weather Update Today, May 26: This state is likely to get relief from scorching heat as IMD predicts heavy rainfall on Tuesday

Here are some of the key details:

According to the Meteorological Department, severe heat conditions are expected to persist for two more days.

Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2°C, which was 3.3°C above normal.

Palam recorded 44°C, Lodhi Road 43.2°C, Ridge 44.3°C, Ayanagar 44°C, Pusa 41.1°C

Najafgarh recorded 41°C, Mungeshpur 43.5°C, Mayur Vihar 41.1°C, Gurugram 41.7°C, and Ghaziabad 42°C.

The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi between June 25 and June 30.

As in previous years, monsoon rains are likely to begin by the last week of June.

The first spell of monsoon rain in Delhi this year is expected to be intense, with storm winds likely to blow at speeds of 80–90 kmph.

What will the weather be like in states around Delhi?

Not only for Delhi, IMD has also issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Uttar Pradesh as well on May 28. Heavy rainfall and storm alerts have also been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on the same day.

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Farmers have been advised to remain especially cautious.

Water supply limited to just 5–10 minutes in several areas

Delhi has been witnessing a major spike in temperature for the past two weeks. As temperatures continue to rise in the national capital, the water crisis has begun worsening in several areas. In some places, residents are receiving dirty and foul-smelling water, while in others, water supply has remained disrupted for days. As a result, thousands of families are facing serious difficulties in meeting their daily needs.

Severe heatwave in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra:

Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district and Maharashtra’s Brahmapuri regions emerged as the hottest places in the country at 47.6 degrees Celsius each, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared in the plains if the maximum temperature exceeds 45 degrees, while temperatures above 47 degrees are categorised as a severe heatwave.

At least 6 places in Uttar Pradesh featured in the IMD’s list of locations recording maximum temperatures of over 45 degrees Celsius. Banda recorded the highest temperature at 47.6 degrees, around 4.1 notches above normal. Jhansi’s maximum temperature was at 46 degrees Celsius, followed by Orai at 45.8 degrees, Agra at 45.5 degrees, Prayagraj at 45.4 degrees and Hamirpur at 45.2 degrees Celsius.











